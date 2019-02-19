MT’s Amore FAC Bowler of the Year

HILLSBORO — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second annual bowling tournament Saturday, Feb. 9 at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro girls and Hillsboro boys teams both won the championship for the second year in a row.

Miami Trace finished second in the FAC in both girls and boys bowling.

Washington’s Lady Lions were third and the Blue Lions place fifth.

Hillsboro’s Selena Mingua was the 2019 Bowler of the Year with a 196.

Other players making First Team, All-FAC are: Gabby McCord, Miami Trace, 181; Maddy Gilbert, Chillicothe, 176; Tayl0r Jordan, Hillsboro, 173; Halie Hughes, Hillsboro, 170; Lindsey Buckner, Washington, 168 and Maitlyn Cave, Washington, 167.

On the boys’ side, Hillsboro went 15-0 in the FAC.

Miami Trace placed second at 12-3 and Washington was third with a record of 9-6.

Jackson placed fourth at 4-11, Chillicothe was fifth with a mark of 2-13 and McClain was sixth at 1-14.

Miami Trace’s Andrew Amore was the Bowler of the Year for the second year in a row with a 231 score.

Also earning First Team, All-FAC honors were: Christian McConehea, Hillsboro, 222; Austin Knisley, Washington, 209; Hunter Springer, Hillsboro, 200; Owen Mullins, Washington, 199; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson, 194 and Brendon Ormes, Hillsboro, 188.

Hillsboro finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 15-0.

Miami Trace was second at 12-3, followed by Jackson with a record of 7-8 and Chillicothe fourth at 6-9.

Washington placed fifth at 5-10 and McClain finished with a record of 0-15.

The top bowlers in the conference and the championship teams will be honored at the FAC winter sports banquet on March 14.

The top boys bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference are pictured following the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (l-r); Andrew Amore, Miami Trace, Bowler of the Year; Christian McConehea, Hillsboro; Austin Knisley, Washington; Hunter Springer, Hillsboro; Owen Mullins, Washington; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson and Brendon Ormes, Hillsboro. These First Team, All-FAC bowlers will be honored at the winter sports banquet on March 14. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_FAC-boys-bowlers-2019.jpg The top boys bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference are pictured following the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (l-r); Andrew Amore, Miami Trace, Bowler of the Year; Christian McConehea, Hillsboro; Austin Knisley, Washington; Hunter Springer, Hillsboro; Owen Mullins, Washington; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson and Brendon Ormes, Hillsboro. These First Team, All-FAC bowlers will be honored at the winter sports banquet on March 14. Courtesy photos The top girls bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference are pictured following the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (l-r); Selena Mingua, Hillsboro, Bowler of the Year; Gabby McCord, Miami Trace; Maddy Gilbert, Chillicothe; Taylor Jordan, Hillsboro; Halie Hughes, Hillsboro; Lindsey Buckner, Washington and Maitlyn Cave, Washington. These First Team, All-FAC bowlers will be honored at the winter sports banquet on March 14. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_FAC-girls-bowlers-2019.jpg The top girls bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference are pictured following the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (l-r); Selena Mingua, Hillsboro, Bowler of the Year; Gabby McCord, Miami Trace; Maddy Gilbert, Chillicothe; Taylor Jordan, Hillsboro; Halie Hughes, Hillsboro; Lindsey Buckner, Washington and Maitlyn Cave, Washington. These First Team, All-FAC bowlers will be honored at the winter sports banquet on March 14. Courtesy photos