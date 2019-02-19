MT 3rd at Kilbourne meet

The Miami Trace gymnastics team participated in a quad meet Feb. 13.

The Panther gymnasts finished in third, with a team score of 120.85 behind the home team, Worthington Kilbourne (132.95).

The District No. 1 seed, Sheridan, won the meet scoring 145.05 points. Westerville Central completed the meet with a 113.0 team score.

The Miami Trace Tumblers gained a better season score on vault with a combined 32.45 mark. Maddy Southward and Ali Cusic were awarded new personal best scores; Southward an 8.1 on vault and Cusic, 7.1 on balance beam.

Devan Thomas placed seventh out of 43 in the all-around competition.

