Local gymnasts 2nd at DeSales meet

The Miami Trace Panther gymnasts continued to show improvement, placing second behind Tri-Valley with another new team score – 121.95. Westerville South came in third. DeSales completed the meet in fourth.

The meet took place on Friday, Feb. 8 at DeSales.

Miami Trace worked their uneven bar routines to earn six new personal best scores on the event.

The team beat their previous score on bars and came within hundredths of a point of beating each of the other event scores.

Devan Thomas led Miami Trace with three new high marks. Thomas stood in third place on vault (8.2), third on balance beam (8.6), fourth on floor exercise (8.3) and fourth on bars (8.2) at the awards ceremony following completion of the meet.

Alyssa Butler earned a second place finish with her handspring vault (8.25), while Maddy Southward came in third on floor exercise, tying with practice partner, Lizzy Valentine, Greeneview, both scoring an 8.4.

Devan Thomas performs her flight skill on balance beam, round-off. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Devan-Thomas-Feb-8-2019.jpg Devan Thomas performs her flight skill on balance beam, round-off. Maddy Southward poses for her floor exercise routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Maddy-Southward-Feb-8-2019.jpg Maddy Southward poses for her floor exercise routine. Milana Macioce executes a pose on balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Milana-Macioce-Feb-8-2019.jpg Milana Macioce executes a pose on balance beam.