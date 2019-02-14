Lady Lions win Sectional title

FRANKFORT — The Washington Lady Blue Lions made their tournament debut for the 2018-19 season Thursday, taking on the Waverly Lady Tigers at Adena High School.

It was only eight days ago that Washington hosted Waverly and came away with a decisive 72-36 victory.

Last night Washington took care of business once again, this time by the score of 61-23.

Washington improves to 18-5 on the season.

The Lady Lions will play Meigs in the District semifinals at Southeastern High School on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. Meigs beat Athens at Wellston High School Thursday, 54-24, scorching the nets with 12 three-point field goals.

In the second game at Adena Thursday, Unioto defeated Logan Elm, 56-34.

The Lady Lions had a well-balanced, inside-outside attack offensively Thursday that proved a tremendous challenge for the Lady Tigers.

With senior Hannah Haithcock scoring 12 points and junior Rayana Burns scoring 10 points, most of those on the interior, it was Washington senior Bre Taylor who sparked the perimeter game with a career-high 21 points, including three of the team’s five three-point field goals.

Senior Tabby Woods and junior Halli Wall each scored seven points, both hitting two regular buckets and one three-point field goal.

Unoffically, Washington was 26 of 59 from the field (for 44 percent), meaning they had many offensive rebounds and putback attempts. There were many possessions with at least two shot attempts and some with three tries at the basket.

Waverly was led in scoring by a pair of sophomores; Zoiee Smith with eight points and Paige Carter adding seven.

The Lady Lions showed just how prepared they were for this game by coming out and scoring 24 points in the first quarter.

Waverly had 12 in the first quarter and it turned out to be the highest-scoring frame for the Lady Tigers as Washington’s defensive pressure helped hold their opponent to just 11 points in the final three quarters of play.

Washington outscored Waverly 37-11 after the first quarter.

The Lady Lions subbed in players off the bench with about five minutes to go in the game.

“Bre Taylor had a career-high tonight,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “She did an excellent job of running the floor and we were able to get her a lot of buckets in transition, but she also shot the ball extremely well tonight. I’m very proud of her and her effort on the offensive and defensive end this evening.

“I’m just excited for the girls,” Leach said. “Back-to-back Sectional champs. And, we’re excited for our next game.”

Tournament tickets

Lady Lion fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets for the next tournament game from the school.

Tickets will be on sale today and next week at the entrance to the high school gymnasium from 8 until 11 a.m. and from 1 until 3 p.m.

The school gets to keep a portion of the proceeds from tickets it sells.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 24 13 16 8 — 61

Wav. 12 1 6 4 — 23

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5-0-10; Bre Taylor 5 (3)-2-21; Kassidy Hines 0-0-0; Tabby Woods 2 (1)-0-7; Halli Wall 2 (1)-0-7; Shawna Conger 0-0-0; Maddy Jenkins 1-0-2; Hannah Haithcock 5-2-12; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2. TOTALS — 21 (5)-4-61. Free throw shooting: 4 of 4 for 100 percent. Field goal shooting: 26 of 59 for 44 percent. Three-point field goals: Taylor, 3; Woods, Wall. Turnovers: 5.

WAVERLY — Kami Knight 2-1-5; Carli Knight 0-0-0; Maddy Collett 0-0-0; Michaela Rhoads 0-0-0; Lydia Brown 1-1-3; Raelynn Dale 0-0-0; Delaney Tackett 0-0-0; Zoiee Smith 2 (1)-1-8; Hailey Robinson 0-0-0; Sarah Thompson 0-0-0; Paige Carter 3-1-7. TOTALS — 8 (1)-4-23. Free throw shooting: 4 of 12 for 33 percent. Three-poine field goal: Smith. Field goal shooting: 9 of 30 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 14.

2019 SECTIONAL CHAMPION WASHINGTON LADY BLUE LIONS — Washington won a second consecutive Sectional title by defeating Waverly 61-23 Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Adena High School. (front, l-r); Maddy Jenkins, Bre Taylor, Kassidy Hines, Tabby Woods, Hannah Haithcock and team manager Joey Pickelheimer; (back l-r); coach Corey Dye, Abby Tackage, Shawna Conger, Rayana Burns, coach Mychal Turner, Halli Wall, Aaralyne Estep and head coach Samantha Leach. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Lady-Lions-Sectional-champs-2-14-2019.jpg 2019 SECTIONAL CHAMPION WASHINGTON LADY BLUE LIONS — Washington won a second consecutive Sectional title by defeating Waverly 61-23 Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Adena High School. (front, l-r); Maddy Jenkins, Bre Taylor, Kassidy Hines, Tabby Woods, Hannah Haithcock and team manager Joey Pickelheimer; (back l-r); coach Corey Dye, Abby Tackage, Shawna Conger, Rayana Burns, coach Mychal Turner, Halli Wall, Aaralyne Estep and head coach Samantha Leach. Photo by Mary Kay West Washington senior Bre Taylor puts up a shot during a Division II Sectional championship game against Waverly Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Adena High School. Taylor led the Lady Lions with a career-high 21 points. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Bre-Taylor-vs-Waverly-Sectional-2-14-2019.jpg Washington senior Bre Taylor puts up a shot during a Division II Sectional championship game against Waverly Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Adena High School. Taylor led the Lady Lions with a career-high 21 points. Photo by Mary Kay West Washington senior Hannah Haithcock releases the shot while guarded by Waverly senior Kami Knight during a Division II Sectional championship game at Adena High School Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Hannah-haithcock-Sectional-2-14-2019.jpg Washington senior Hannah Haithcock releases the shot while guarded by Waverly senior Kami Knight during a Division II Sectional championship game at Adena High School Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Photo by Mary Kay West

