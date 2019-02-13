MT j-v girls beat WHS, 32-14

The Miami Trace j-v Lady Panthers finished their 2018-19 season with a game in the new high school gym against their rivals, the Lady Blue Lions of Washington High School, Saturday, Feb. 9.

Miami Trace won the game, 32-14 to finish the season as the top team in the Frontier Athletic Conference at 9-1.

They end up 17-5 overall.

A highlight of their season was a 10-game winning streak.

Magarah Bloom was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with seven points.

Makayla Barnes scored six points and Reagan Barton, Emma Pitstick and Sidney Payton each scored five points for Miami Trace.

Barton and Bloom each had one three-point basket for Miami Trace.

Haven McGraw led Washington with six points.

Aaralyne Estep scored four and Abby Tackage and Arianna Heath each scored two for Washington.

The loss put Washington’s record at 6-3 in the FAC, 11-6 overall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 10 9 5 — 32

W 9 0 3 2 — 14

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 1 (1)-0-5; Emma Pitstick 1-3-5; Makayla Barnes 3-0-6; Sidney Payton 2-1-5; Magarah Bloom 2 (1)-0-7; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Mallory Pavey 1-0-2; Addy Little 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Sam Sever 0-0-0; Julianne Stevenson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (2)-4-32. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Barton, Bloom. Field goal shooting: 13 of 43 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 9 for 22 percent. Turnovers: 8.

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 1-2-4; Mia Moats 0-0-0; Abby Tackage 0-2-2; Arianna Heath 1-0-2; Maycee Whitt 0-0-0; Haven McGraw 2-2-6. TOTALS — 4-6-14. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 4 of 22 for 18 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 2. Turnovers: 19.