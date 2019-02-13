Panthers beat Mustangs, 55-39

The Miami Trace Panthers ended the regular season on an up note at home Tuesday with a 55-39 victory over the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.

The Panthers pounced on the Mustangs with an 18-5 first quarter lead.

Lynchburg-Clay began to find their shot in the second quarter, scoring 15 to the Panthers’ 10 for a 28-20 halftime score in favor of Miami Trace.

The Panthers clamped down again, defensively, in the third quarter, allowing just four points while scoring 10 for a 38-24 advantage.

The Mustangs scored 15 in the fourth quarter, but that was negated by 17 points from the Panthers for the 55-39 final.

Miami Trace had three players in double figures, led by the game’s leading scorer, junior Trevor Barker with 16 points. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior Austin Brown scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked five shots.

Sophomore Dylan Bernard scored 10 points and had four rebounds.

For the Mustangs, senior Tyler Stevens led with 14 points. He also had six rebounds.

Junior Raymond Conner had 12 points and led the Mustangs with seven rebounds, including four offensive.

The Panthers shot 41 percent from the field (21 of 51), making 3 of 15 three-point shots for 20 percent.

Miami Trace shot very well from the line (10 of 12 for 83 percent).

Lynchburg-Clay made 7 of 18 three-point shots for 38 percent and overall were 14 of 43 for 32 percent. They made 4 of 7 free throws for 57 percent.

The Panthers had 21 steals in the game and the Mustangs had a total of 27 turnovers to 17 for the Panthers.

Miami Trace (3-19 overall) will play Hillsboro in the Sectional tournament Tuesday at 6:15 at Southeastern High School.

The winner of that game will play the No. 1 seed Zane Trace Pioneers Saturday, Feb. 23 at Southeastern H.S. at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace basketball tournament ticket info

Tickets for the girls Sectional basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Adena High School will be on sale in the Main Office of the Old High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Friday of this week. All tickets are $5. The girls play McClain at 2:45 p.m. at Adena H.S.

Tickets for the boys Sectional basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Ross Southeastern High School will be on sale in the Main Office of the Old High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Friday of this week and Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Office of the new high school. All tickets are $5. The boys play Hillsboro at 6:15 p.m. at Ross Southeastern H.S.

If attending the games, please buy from the school, as the school gets to keep a percentage of each ticket sold locally.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 18 10 10 17 — 55

L-C 5 15 4 15 — 39

MIAMI TRACE — Trevor Barker 3 (2)-4-16; Austin Brown 4-2-10; Dylan Bernard 5-0-10; Logan Rodgers 3-2-8; Austin Mathews 1 (1)-0-5; Cody Brightman 1-2-4; Kyler Conn 1-0-2; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Cameron Moore 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (3)-10-55. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 2; Mathews. Field goal shooting: 21 of 51 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 15 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 27 (12 offensive). Assists: 13. Steals: 21. Blocks: 6. Turnovers: 17. Personal fouls: 8. Bench points: 14. Second chance points: 14. Points off turnovers: 15.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Tyler Stevens 0 (4)-2-14; Raymond Conner 5-2-12; Noah Miller 1 (1)-0-5; Patrick Brown 0 (1)-0-3; Brady Minton 0 (1)-0-3; Andrew Cumberland 1-0-2; Blake Marcelino 0-0-0; David Giodano 0-0-0; Zander Blankenship 0-0-0; Chase Smaltz 0-0-0; Connor Tyree 0-0-0. TOTALS — 7 (7)-4-39. Free throw shooting: 4 of 7 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Stevens, 4; Miller, Brown, Minton. Field goal shooting: 14 of 43 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 18 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 26 (10 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 7. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 27. Personal fouls: 11. Bench points: 8. Second chance points: 9. Points off turnovers: 18.