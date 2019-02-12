Panthers, Blue Lions post wins

The Washington Blue Lions played a non-conference game at Fairfield High School Tuesday night.

Washington won this game, another very close encounter, 61-59.

The Miami Trace Panthers remained on the upswing with a 55-39 victory at home against Lynchburg-Clay.

There will be more information on these games in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald.

Washington will play a make-up game at Grandview Heights Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Blue Lions have another make-up game at McClain High School Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace plays Hillsboro in the Sectional tournament Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 6:15 p.m. at Southeastern High School.