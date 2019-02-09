Exciting rivalry games at MTHS Saturday

It was a huge afternoon and evening of Fayette County rivalry basketball as the Washington Blue Lions visited the new Miami Trace High School for four games against the Panthers.

The games were played before a very large crowd. It might not have been a sell-out, but, the gym was packed on both sides and the fans were treated, especially, to back-to-back barn-burning games at the varsity level.

The first game played was the junior-varsity boys game.

Miami Trace won that game, 40-29.

Hayden Hunter was the game’s leading scorer for the Panthers with 16 points. Bo Little and Ethan Steele each scored seven points for the Panthers.

Rishaun Burns led the Blue Lions with 11 points. Brice Cartwright was next with eight points.

Then it was time for the junior-varsity girls game, which was won by Miami Trace, 32-14. The Miami Trace j-v girls were Frontier Athletic Conference champions.

Magarah Bloom led Miami Trace with seven points.

Reagan Barton, Emma Pitstick and Sidney Payton each scored five points for Miami Trace.

Haven McGraw led Washington with six points. Aaralyne Estep scored four for the Lady Lions.

Next came the varsity boys contest.

The Blue Lions won this close, exciting contest, 50-48 on a buzzer-beating shot by senior Richie Burns, who finished with 10 points.

Senior Blaise Tayese was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 15 points and senior Evan Upthegrove scored 12.

Junior Kyler Conn led the Panthers with 14 points.

Sophomore Logan Rodgers scored 11 and junior Trevor Barker scored 10 points.

Finally, it was time for the Lady Panthers to play the Lady Lions in their varsity contest.

It was another tremendous high school basketball game that ended up going to Miami Trace, 35-33.

Washington, having already secured at least a co-championship in the conference, can seal it outright with a win over McClain at home Monday night.

Junior Shay McDonald was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 17 points.

Senior Cassidy Lovett was next in scoring for Miami Trace with eight points.

Senior Hannah Haithcock led the Lady Lions with 13 points.

Senior Tabby Woods scored seven for Washington.

Miami Trace finishes the FAC at 8-2.

Washington is 8-1 with the above-mentioned home game against the McClain Lady Tigers Monday.

In other FAC girls basketball action Saturday, McClain defeated Hillsboro, 55-42 and Chillicothe beat Jackson, 52-21.

In FAC boys basketball Saturday, McClain defeated Hillsboro, 52-34 and Chillicothe beat Jackson, 41-33.