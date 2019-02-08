Lady Panthers defeat Jackson, 46-27

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team traveled to Jackson for a make-up game against the Ironladies Thursday, Feb. 7.

Miami Trace defeated Jackson, 46-27.

The Lady Panthers are now 14-7 overall, 7-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference heading into their game Saturday at home against Washington.

Jackson held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Miami Trace was in front by halftime, 18-15.

The Lady Panthers played their best basketball in the third quarter, outscoring Jackson, 19-3 to take a 37-18 lead.

Both teams scored nine points in the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace junior Shay McDonald shared scoring honors with Jackson freshman Katelyn Webb, both with 12 points.

Senior Olivia Wolffe scored 10 points for Miami Trace, senior Tori Evans scored five and senior Cassidy Lovett had five points.

Senior Emma Stroth added six points for Jackson.

Miami Trace will host Washington Saturday with the j-v boys game at 3 p.m., followed by the j-v girls game at 4:30 p.m.

The boys varsity game is set for a 6 p.m. tip and the varsity girls play at 7:30 p.m.

The starting times for the final three games are approximate. Games will be played in the new high school gym.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 10 19 9 — 46

J 10 5 3 9 — 27

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 4-2-10; Cassidy Lovett 0 (1)-2-5; Becca Ratliff 0 (1)-1-4; Aubrey McCoy 1-0-2; Shay McDonald 6-0-12; Tori Evans 1 (1)-0-5; Magarah Bloom 0-1-1; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Reagan Barton 1-0-2; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 0-1-1; Lena Steele 0-2-2; Delaney Eakins 0-2-2. TOTALS — 14 (3)-9-46. Free throw shooting: 9 of 18 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Lovett, Ratliff, Evans.

JACKSON — Kylee Bako 0-0-0; Katelyn Webb 1 (2)-4-12; Olivia Kennedy 0-0-0; Gabby Webb 0-0-0; Gracie Walburn 0-0-0; Emma Stroth 0 (2)-0-6; Raegan Hall 2-0-4; Maycee Burnside 0-0-0; Lauren Elliott 0-0-0; Elizabeth Perry 0-0-0; Taylor Evans 1-0-2; Bronwyn Nelson 0-0-0; Kaitlyn Kight 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS 4 (5)-4-27. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Webb, 2; Stroth, 2; Kight.