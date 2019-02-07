Waverly wins j-v game with Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Blue Lion j-v basketball team hosted a non-conference game with Waverly Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Only two quarters were played due to illness with some of Waverly’s players.

The Lady Tigers won the shortened game, 25-16.

Washington’s Aaralyne Estep shared game high-scoring honors with Waverly’s Sarah Thompson, each with eight points.

For Washington, Haven McGraw scored four, Maycee Whitt had two points and Mia Moats scored two.

Raelynn Dale had seven points for Waverly.

Waverly led at the end of the first quarter, 16-8.

The Lady Tigers won the second quarter, 9-8.

Washington will be at the new Miami Trace High School Saturday to take on the Lady Panthers at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 8 8 — 16

Wav. 16 9 — 25

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 4-0-8; Mia Moats 1-0-2; Maycee Whitt 0-2-2; Arianna Heath 0-0-0; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Haven McGraw 2-0-4. TOTALS — 7-2-16. Free throw shooting: 2 of 2 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

WAVERLY — Amelia Harris 1-1-3; Michela Rhoads 0-0-0; Lydia Brown 1-1-3; Jenna Thompson 0-0-0; Raelynn Dale 2 (1)-0-7; Delaney Tackett 2-0-4; Savanna Johnson 0-0-0; Sarah Thompson 4-0-8; Hannah Reed 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (1)-2-25. Free throw shooting: 2 of 3 for 67 percent. Three-point field goal: Dale.