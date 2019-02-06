Blue Lion j-v boys fall to Unioto

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team visited Unioto High School Tuesday, Feb. 5 for a non-conference game against the Sherman Tanks.

Unioto hit seven three-point field goals on the way to a 50-25 victory.

Rishaun Burns led the Blue Lions with six points.

Mitchell Lotz hit one three and scored five points, Karson Runk and Drew Moats both had four points, Eli Lynch connected on one three for three points, Ethan Rogers-Wright scored two points and Brice Cartwright had one.

Matt Spetnagel led the Tanks with 10 points, including two threes.

D.C. Dailey hit three treys for nine points and Jordan Thomas scored seven.

Unioto led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Lions had their best play in the second quarter, outscoring Unioto, 11-8 to trail 17-13 at halftime.

Unioto scored 15 to Washington’s five in the third quarter to take a 32-18 lead after three quarters of play.

Washington’s next game is Saturday at 3 p.m. in the new gym at Miami Trace High School.

There will be four rivalry games Saturday.

The girls j-v game is set for 4:30 p.m., with the boys varsity at 6 p.m. and the girls varsity at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 2 11 5 7 — 25

U 9 8 15 18 — 50

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 0 (1)-0-3; Rishaun Burns 1-4-6; Karson Runk 2-0-4; Brice Cartwright 0-1-1; Drew Moats 2-0-4; Ethan Rogers-Wright 1-0-2; Mitchell Lotz 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 7 (2)-5-25. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Lynch, Lotz.

UNIOTO — Caleb Smith 1-0-2; Hayden Proutz 1 (1)-0-5; Matt Spetnagel 2 (2)-0-10; D.C. Dailey 0 (3)-0-9; Desean Branson 1-0-2; Ben Spetnagel 0-0-0; Brandon Thomas 0-0-0; Evan Park 1 (1)-0-5; Bryd Green 3-0-6; Jordan Thomas 2-1-7; Carter Wisecup 0-0-0; Carter Markko 1-2-4. TOTALS — 13 (7)-3-50. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Dailey, 3; M. Spetnagel, 2; Proutz, Park.