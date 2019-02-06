MT j-v boys beat Vinton County, 50-26

The Miami Trace junior-varsity boys basketball team improved its record to 12-8 on the season with a 50-26 win over visiting Vinton County Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Hayden Hunter was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 18 points.

Bo Little scored 10 points and, much to the delight of the crowd, John Stumbo hit two three-point baskets and finished with seven points.

Keegan Terry and Braden Osborne each scored three points for the Panthers, Ethan Steele and Christian Caldwell both had two points and Anthony Groves scored one.

Boomer Harrold led the Vikings with eight points.

Miami Trace led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers outscored Vinton County 14-3 in the second quarter to take a 24-9 halftime lead.

The third quarter was the closest of the game with Miami Trace scoring 12 points to 10 for Vinton County.

Miami Trace (6-3 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) will host the Washington Blue Lions Saturday in the new high school gym at 3 p.m.

Following that game, it will be the girls’ junior-varsity game at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The boys varsity is set for no earlier than 6 p.m. and the varsity girls will tip-off not before 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 14 12 14 — 50

VC 6 3 10 7 — 26

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 8-2-18; Christian Caldwell 1-0-2; Bo Little 5-0-10; Connor Bucher 0 (1)-1-4; Anthony Groves 0-1-1; Keegan Terry 1-1-3; Braden Osborne 0 (1)-0-3; Ethan Steele 1-0-2; John Stumbo 0 (2)-1-7. TOTALS — 16 (4)-6-50. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Stumbo, 2; Bucher, Osborne.

VINTON COUNTY — Taylor McFarren 0 (1)-0-3; Zack Radabaugh 0-0-0; Randy Matteson 1 (1)-1-6; Boomer Harrold 2-4-8; Eli Radabaugh 2-2-6; Aaron Stevens 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 5 (2)-7-26. Free throw shooting: 7 of 14 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: McFarren, Stevens.