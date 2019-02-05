Blue Lions beat Unioto, 47-42

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions headed east for the second game in a row Tuesday, down to Unioto High School to take on the Purple and Gold Sherman Tanks.

Washington played at Vinton County and won a hard-fought game Saturday night, 44-42.

On Tuesday, the Blue Lions picked up another road win, this one 47-42 over Unioto.

Senior Evan Upthegrove was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, including a pair of three-point field goals in the first quarter.

A trio of players, seniors Blaise Tayese and Omar Porter and junior Garitt Leisure, each scored eight points for the Blue Lions.

Junior Miguel O’Flaherty scored four and senior Richie Burns had two points.

Isaac Little led the Shermans with 14 points and Cameron Debord had 10.

Unioto led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington outscored Unioto by three points in the second quarter to edge in front, 22-20 at the half.

The third quarter was critical as the Blue Lions scored 13 while holding Unioto to seven points to take a 35-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unioto won the fourth quarter by three points (15-12) but it wasn’t enough to overcome the eight-point margin and Washington emerged with a 47-42 victory.

Unioto (9-10) will play at Adena Saturday evening.

The Blue Lions (12-6) will be back in action Saturday at the new Miami Trace High School, with a total of four rivalry games on the bill.

The j-v boys game will be first at 3 p.m. and then (the following start times are approximate), the j-v girls will play at 4:30 p.m., the varsity boys will play at 6 p.m. with the varsity girls game slated for 7:30 p.m.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Tuesday night, Miami Trace beat Vinton County, 43-38, Chillicothe defeated Alexander, 66-54, Adena upended Hillsboro, 69-61, the McClain Tigers topped the Bearcats of Paint Valley, 72-61 and the Waverly Tigers beat Jackson, 65-54.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 9 13 12 — 47

U 14 6 7 15 — 42

WASHINGTON — Evan Upthegrove 3 (2)-5-17; Miguel O’Flaherty 2-0-4; Blaise Tayese 2-4-8; Garitt Leisure 1 (2)-0-8; Omar Porter 2 (1)-1-8; Drew Moats 0-0-0; Eli Lynch 0-0-0; Richie Burns 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (5)-10-47. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: Upthegrove, 2; Leisure, 2; Porter.

UNIOTO — Cameron Debord 2 (2)-0-10; Gunner Greenwalt 0-0-0; Nate Keiser 0-0-0; Justin Manson 0-0-0; Isaac Little 3 (2)-2-14; Josh Lambert 1-0-2; Andrew Lueffler 0-0-0; Jeremy Lambert 2-2-6; Gabe McGee 1-0-2; Cade McKee 3-2-8; Chance Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (4)-6-42. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Deboard, 2; Little, 2.