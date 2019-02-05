Blue Lions split bowling matches with Mustangs

The Washington High School bowling teams took on the teams from Lynchburg-Clay High School Monday, Feb. 4.

The Washington girls defeated Lynchburg-Clay, 1,872 to 1,774.

Lynchburg-Clay won the boys’ match, 2,473 to 2,241.

For the Lady Lions, Brooklyn Foose had the high game score of 165. She also had a 118 game.

Maitlyn Cave had a 160 and a 148; Jessika Young rolled a 144 and a 142; Hanna Yoho had a 140 and a 142 and Lindsay Buckner had a 126 and a 166 for a total of 1,401.

In their baker games, Washington had scores of 190, 178 and 103 to arrive at the final total of 1,872.

For the Lady Mustangs, Morgan Sellman had a 192 and a 125; Melayne Burns, 111, 130; Allie Stroup, 101, 153; Olivia Baylen, 152, 11; Makala Tipton, 126, 169.

To their single game total of 1,370, Lynchburg-Clay had baker game scores of 178, 118 and 108 for the final score of 1,774.

For the Blue Lions, Shrey Maniya had a high game score of 216 and also a 166.

Austin Knisley had a 209 and a 190; Owen Mullins rolled a 195 and a 208; Kylan Rowland had a 148 and a 188; Garrett Coy had a 128 and Dakota Oyer a 135 game for a total of 1,783.

Washington had baker game totals of 167, 170 and 121.

For the Mustangs, Jonah Fennel bowled the high game of the match, a 237 and also a 215.

Other scores for Lynchburg-Clay: Nathan Campbell, 163, 161; Richard Bitzer, 183, 145; Nathan Burns, 177, 202 and Kaleb Jones, 204, 155.

To a total of 1,842, the Mustangs added baker game scores of 223, 225 and 183 for their winning pin total of 2,473.

Washington will host Jackson Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.