Panthers fall to Jackson, 56-40

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers boys varsity basketball team visited Jackson Saturday night in a game postponed from Friday night.

Jackson won the Frontier Athletic Conference match-up, 56-40.

The Panthers led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, Jackson was in front, 22-18.

The third quarter saw Jackson increase its lead by seven points to 34-23.

The Ironmen won the fourth quarter, 22-17.

Senior Austin Brown led the Panthers with 11 points. Brown had four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots.

Senior Austin Mathews had two threes and scored a total of nine points.

Sophomore Logan Rodgers hit two threes and scored eight points. He had four rebounds.

Junior Trevor Barker had five points and led the Panthers with five rebounds.

Jackson had three players reach double figures, led by junior Caleb Wallis with 19 points. He was also the game’s leader in assists with four.

Senior Cooper Donaldson eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career with 13 on the night. He was the game’s leading rebounder with nine.

Sophomore Treylan Davis had 10 points and six rebounds for the Ironmen.

Miami Trace (1-18 overall) will play its first game in the new gym Tuesday against Vinton County with the freshman game starting at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace will host Washington for four basketball games Saturday.

The j-v boys play first at 3 p.m. followed by the j-v girls at 4:30 p.m.

The varsity boys play at 6 p.m. and the varsity girls will play at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 8 5 17 — 40

J 9 13 12 22 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Austin Brown 5-1-11; Austin Mathews 0 (2)-3-9; Logan Rodgers 1 (2)-0-8; Trevor Barker 1 (1)-0-5; Dylan Bernard 1-1-3; Cameron Moore 0-2-2; Cody Brightman 1-0-2; Kyler Conn 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Braden Osborne 0-0-0. TOTALS — 9 (5)-7-40. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Mathews, 2; Rodgers, 2; Barker. Field goal shooting: 14 of 38 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Rebounds: 25 (7 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 2. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 14. Personal fouls: 15. Bench points: 7. Second chance points: 7. Points off turnovers: 0.

JACKSON — Caleb Wallis 4 (2)-5-19; Cooper Donaldson 5-3-13; Treylan Davis 3-4-10; Caden Donaldson 1 (1)-0-5; Brice Graham 0 (1)-0-3; Braxton Hammond 0 (1)-0-3; Matt Humpreys 0 (1)-0-3; T.J. Burd 0-0-0; Drew Bragg 0-0-0; Griffin Brown 0-0-0; Evan Spiers 0-0-0; Nevin Yates 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-12-56. Free throw shooting: 12 of 16 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Wallis, 2; Ca. Donaldson, Graham, Hammond, Humpreys. Field goal shooting: 19 of 48 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 18 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 27 (10 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 4. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 6. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 21. Second chance points: 4. Points off turnovers: 13