A busy weekend in high school sports

It was a very busy weekend for high school sports in Fayette County.

The following is a rundown of some of the action.

In high school basketball action, the girls Division II drawing was held and the pairings are set.

The Washington Lady Blue Lions (14-4) are a No. 2 seed.

They will play the No. 7 seed Waverly (11-7) Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

Miami Trace is a No. 4 seed with a record of 12-6. They will play McClain (No. 5 seed, 11-5) Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2:45 p.m.

Washington would play the winner of the game between the No. 3 and 4 seeds, Meigs (11-8) and Athens (7-12) Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. in the District semifinals at Southeastern High School.

The Miami Trace/McClain winner would likely face the No. 1 seed Vinton County (16-0) on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6:15 p.m. with the District championship set for Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Jackson (2-14) is a No. 9 seed and will play River Valley (No. 8, 5-14) on Monday, Feb. 11 to decide who takes on Vinton County. Those games are being played at Wellston High School.

Chillicothe (No. 8, 6-12) will face Hillsboro (No. 9, 2-14) on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Adena H.S.

The winner of that game takes on No. 1 seed Circleville (14-4) Saturday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

———

In games Saturday, the Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted and defeated Grove City, 59-25.

Hannah Haithcock led Washington with 23 points.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers were in action against Unioto in a game played at Ohio University-Chillicothe.

Unioto edged past Miami Trace, 45-43.

In other girls games Saturday, Teays Valley won the Mid-State League title with a 71-63 win over Logan Elm.

Bethel-Tate beat Jackson, 48-15; Dublin Scioto topped Chillicothe, 57-52.

In boys basketball action, the Washington Blue Lions escaped with a 44-42 win at Vinton County.

Washington held the lead coming out of a time out with 14 seconds to play. Vinton County worked the ball around and hit a two-point shot that went in at the buzzer.

With the excitement from the crowd, the shot going in as time ran out, there was a momentary delay as Vinton County fans thought their team had come back from an 8-point deficit early in the fourth to send the game into overtime, while the Blue Lions felt the shot was released after the buzzer sounded.

The officials conferred briefly and waved the basket off, to the delight of the Blue Lions and the consternation of the Vikings’ faithful.

Senior Omar Porter led the Blue Lions with 16 points, including what proved to be the game-winning bucket with just over one minute remaining.

The Miami Trace Panthers lost at Jackson, 56-40.

Senior Austin Brown led the Panthers with 11 points.

Cooper Donaldson scored 13 to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Elsewhere in boys basketball Saturday, Chillicothe defeated Meigs, 71-59; Unioto slipped past McClain, 57-55; Hillsboro edged Western Brown, 53-51; Logan Elm topped Bloom Carroll, 47-36; Eastern Brown trounced Lynchburg-Clay, 80-29 and West Union beat Leesburg Fairfield, 63-52.

———

Fourteen teams took part in the Division II Region 14 wrestling dual team tournament at the new Miami Trace High School Saturday.

The Panthers were hoping for a third consecutive trip to the State tournament at St. John Arena on Feb. 10.

The Red Raiders of London High School, the No. 2 seed, faced the Panthers (the No. 1 seed) for the Regional title and State tournament berth.

London defeated the Panthers, 47-24 to advace to State.

The Panthers’ first match was a 55-18 win over Clinton-Massie.

The Washington Blue Lions wrestled Gallia Academy and won that match, 45-22.

However, in their second match, London beat the Blue Lions, 62-17.

In their second match, the Panthers wrestled and defeated Logan Elm, 39-33, setting up the title match with London.

In other scores from the tournament, Clinton-Massie beat Westfall, 48-25; Logan Elm topped Zane Trace, 58-9; McClain received a forfeit from Vinton County; Athens drubbed Waverly, 84-0; Jackson beat Wilmington, 63-13; Logan Elm beat McClain, 52-16; Athens beat Jackson, 45-24 and London advanced past Athens, 42-30.

———

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second annual swim meet Saturday at McClain High School.

Jackson is the lone school in the conference that does not have a swim team.

Chillicothe repeated as girls champion with 374 points, with McClain close on their heels with 356 points.

Miami Trace was third with 283 points, followed by Washington with 133 and Hillsboro with 96.

Miami Trace and Washington were also third and fourth in the conference, respectively, last season.

On the boys’ side, McClain had a very strong challenge from defending champion Chillicothe.

In the end, McClain scored 376 points to 353 for the Cavs.

Washington was third with 216 points, Hillsboro was fourth with 179 and Miami Trace was fifth with 103.

Miami Trace was fourth last year and Washington was fifth.

There were 12 conference records broken at the meet.

All the first place finishes went to either Chillicothe or McClain swimmers.

———

The first boys basketball game in the new Miami Trace High School gymnasium will be Tuesday against Vinton County, beginning with the freshman game at 5 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lions boys basketball team will play at Unioto Tuesday with the j-v game going first at 6 p.m.

The first girls game in the new MTHS is set for Wednesday against North Adams with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

Miami Trace High School will be the site of four basketball games with teams from Washington High School Saturday, Feb. 9.

The j-v boys will play first at 3 p.m. followed by the j-v boys at 4:30 p.m.

The boys varsity game is scheduled to be played starting at 6 p.m. and the girls varsity starts not before 7:30 p.m.