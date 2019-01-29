MT j-v boys defeat Hillsboro, Waverly

The Miami Trace junior-varsity boys basketball team picked up a pair of wins on Jan. 25 and 26.

On Friday, Jan. 25, the Panthers defeated Hillsboro, 49-44 to extend their record to 10-6 on the year and 6-2 in FAC play. Hayden Hunter led the way with 17 points followed closely by Bo Little with 15.

Other scorers were: Braden Osborne with six, Connor Bucher with five, Cyrus Keplinger with four and Keegan Terry with two.

On Saturday night, Jan. 26, the j-v Panthers defeated a 16-1 Waverly j-v team, 40-39.

The win lifted Miami Trace to 11-6 on the season.

The Panthers trailed 37-32 with 2:30 left and finished game on 8-2 run to pull off the hard-fought victory.

Braden Osborne led all scorers with 18 points including a game-winning steal and layup with 30 seconds left.

Connor Bucher scored eight points, Hayden Hunter had seven, Bo Little had four points and Cyrus Keplinger scored three.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at Jackson Friday.