Lady Panthers beat Falcons of Minford, 54-45

MINFORD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team made the trip down to Scioto County to take on the Minford Falcons Monday, Jan. 14.

Miami Trace won this game, 54-45.

The Lady Panthers trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied, 28-28 at halftime.

Miami Trace moved ahead of the Falcons with a 16-8 third quarter.

Junior Shay McDonald led the Lady Panthers with 18 points. She was one of six different players to hit a three-point shot for Miami Trace.

Senior Cassidy Lovett scored 13 points, including one three-point shot.

Senior Olivia Wolffe hit two threes on her way to scoring 10 points.

Senior Becca Ratliff and sophomore Gracee Stewart each scored five points (each had one three-point basket) and senior Tori Evans hit one three-pointer for three points.

Ashley Blankenship was the game’s leading scorer for Minford with 22 points.

Caitlyn Puckett achieved double figures in scoring with 11 points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 16 16 10 — 54

M 14 14 8 9 — 45

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 2 (2)-0-10; Cassidy Lovett 4 (1)-2-13; Becca Ratliff 0 (1)-2-5; Shay McDonald 6 (1)-3-18; Tori Evans 0 (1)-0-3; Magarah Bloom 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 0 (1)-2-5. TOTALS 12 (7)-9-54. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Wolffe, 2; Lovett, Ratliff, McDonald, Evans, Stewart. Field goal shooting: 19 of 45 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 18 for 39 percent. Turnovers: 13.

MINFORD — Caitlyn Puckett 5-1-11; Livi Shonkwiler 4-0-8; Ashley Blankenship 9-4-22; Maddie Slusher 1-2-4; Hannah Tolle 0-0-0; Brittani Wolfenbarger 0-0-0; Makenzie Watters 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19-7-45. Free throw shooting: 7 of 11 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 19 of 42 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 3. Turnovers: 24.