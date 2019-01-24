MT j-v girls beat Cavs in OT

If you think the Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team has played several overtime games this season, you are correct.

Another overtime session was needed Wednesday night before Miami Trace was able to come all the way back and defeat Chillicothe, 25-21 in the Panther Pit.

Chillicothe led 3-2 at the end of the first quarter and 8-5 at halftime.

At the end of the third quarter, the Cavaliers were in front, 15-8.

Miami Trace outscored Chillicothe 13-6 in the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime.

For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire hit two free throws with 17.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

Miami Trace had two free throws with .4 of a second left, but those both missed.

In overtime, Emma Pitstick hit a pair of free throws and Aleshire scored a bucket for the 25-21 final.

Pitstick led Miami Trace with nine points. Sidney Payton scored six, Mallory Pavey had five and Aubrey Wood scored two.

Emma Barnes was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 15 points.

Miami Trace connected on 15 of 28 free throws in the contest.

Miami Trace (now 13-3 overall, 5-1 in the FAC) is at Hillsboro Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and will play the final girls’ games in the Panther Pit Monday against McClain, starting at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 2 3 3 13 4 — 25

C 3 5 7 6 0 — 21

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 1-7-9; Makayla Barnes 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-4-6; Magarah Bloom 0-1-1; Libby Aleshire 0-2-2; Mallory Pavey 2-1-5; Addy Little 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 1-0-2. TOTALS — 5-15-25. Free throw shooting: 15 of 28 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 5 of 47 for 11 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 4. Rebounds: 25 (11 offensive). Turnovers: 19. Assists: 1. Steals: 18.

CHILLICOTHE — Maddy Coey 0-0-0; Emma Ward 0-0-0; Taylor Simmons 0-1-1; Abbee Wade 0-0-0; Meleah Beverly 1-0-2; Emma Fromm 0 (1)-0-3; Emma Barnes 5-5-15; Jyle Harris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 6 (1)-6-21. Free throw shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal: Fromm. Field goal shooting: 7 of 24 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 3 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 37. Offensive rebounds: 5.