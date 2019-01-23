Mustangs j-v team gets by Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team hosted their counterparts from Lynchburg-Clay High School for a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The Mustangs won the game, 34-26.

Eli Lynch led the Blue Lions with 11 points, including one three-point field goal.

Miguel O’Flaherty and Brice Cartwright both added four points.

Chase Smaltz led the game for Lynchburg-Clay, pouring in 19 points. He hit four three-point baskets.

Patrick Brown added seven for the Mustangs.

Lynchburg-Clay leapt out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the halftime break, L-C held a 19-13 lead.

The Blue Lions were able to chip two points off the deficit in the third quarter, but were outscored by four in the final period.

Washington will be back at home Friday for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson starting at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 4 9 6 7 — 26

L-C 16 3 4 11 — 34

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 3 (1)-2-11; Clayton Howland 0-0-0; Miguel O’Flaherty 2-0-4; Rishaun Burns 1-0-2; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 1-2-4; Drew Moats 1-0-2; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-0-0; Mitchell Lotz 0-3-3. TOTALS — 8 (1)-7-26. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goal: Lynch.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Chase Smaltz 1 (4)-5-19; Brady Minton 0-1-1; Zander Blankenship 2-1-5; Nathan Brown 0-0-0; Austin Leininger 0-0-0; Connor Tyree 1-0-2; Patrick Brown 3-1-7. TOTALS — 7 (4)-8-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Smaltz, 4.