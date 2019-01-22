Cavs beat Blue Lion j-v, 45-38

The Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team hosted the squad from Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday, Jan. 18.

Chillicothe won the game, 45-38.

After the first quarter, the game was tied, 11-11.

The Cavaliers outscored Washington 12-5 in the second quarter to take a 23-16 lead.

The Blue Lions made some of that up in the third quarter, trailing 32-28 heading into the fourth.

Chillicothe scored 13 to Washington’s 10 in the fourth quarter for the 45-38 final.

Miguel O’Flaherty led the Blue Lions with 12 points.

Rishaun Burns scored nine and Eli Lynch had eight points for Washington.

Eli Taylor was the game’s leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 17 points.

Kaden Riffe was also in double figures with 15 points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 5 12 10 — 38

C 11 12 9 13 — 45

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 3-2-8; Miguel O’Flaherty 4-4-12; Rishaun Burns 3 (1)-0-9; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Drew Moats 2-0-4; Mitchell Lotz 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 13 (2)-6-38. Free throw shooting: 6 of 9 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Burns, Lotz.

CHILLICOTHE — Melek Martin 0-0-0; Kam Smith 0 (1)-0-3; Kaden Riffe 6-3-15; Joel Barnes 2 (1)-0-7; Eli Taylor 6 (1)-2-17; Williams 0 (1)-0-3; Lucas Crawford 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (4)-5-45. Free throw shooting: 5 of 6 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Smith, Barnes, Taylor, Williams.