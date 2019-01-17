Lady Lion j-v squad defeats Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Lion junior-varsity basketball team played a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro High School Monday, Jan. 14.

Washington won the game, 41-28.

The Lady Lions opened the game with a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, Washington held a 20-14 lead.

Washington led 32-22 after three quarters of play.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 19 points. She hit her team’s only three-point basket of the game.

Aaralyne Estep scored 10 for Washington, Mia Moats had seven points and Haven McGraw scored five.

Brynn Bledsoe led Hillsboro with 11 points. She hit two three-point field goals.

Gracie Dean added nine points for the Indians.

Washington is slated to play at Jackson at noon Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 8 12 9 — 41

H 5 9 8 6 — 28

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 4-2-10; Mia Moats 2-3-7; Maycee Whitt 0-0-0; Arianna Heath 0-0-0; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Haven McGraw 2-1-5; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 7 (1)-2-19. TOTALS — 15 (1)-8-41. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goal: Tyree-Smith.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 4-1-9; Sinai Roberts 0-0-0; Clara Page 0-0-0; Jaden Moberly 0-0-0; Josie Hopkins 0-0-0; Kenzie Dietrick 0-1-1; Brynn Bledsoe 2 (2)-1-11; Gracie Dearmon 1-1-3; Eden Edenfield 1-2-4; Leah Hester 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (2)-6-28. Free throw shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Three-point field goals: Bledsoe, 2.