Waverly beats Blue Lion j-v boys

The Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted the Tigers from Waverly High School Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Waverly won this non-conference game, 38-27.

The Tigers led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime.

Waverly took a 30-23 lead into the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Blue Lions, 8-4.

Mitchell Lotz and Miguel O’Flaherty led the Blue Lions in scoring, each with seven points.

Eli Lynch scored six and Rishaun Burns added four points.

Zeke Brown was the game’s leading scorer for the Tigers with 13 points.

The Blue Lions will play at Chillicothe Friday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 7 8 8 4 — 27

Wav. 12 10 8 8 — 38

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 3-0-6; Miguel O’Flaherty 3-1-7; Rishaun Burns 2-0-4; Karson Runk 0-1-1; Brice Cartwright 1-0-2; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-0-0; Mitchell Lotz 2 (1)-0-7. TOTALS — 11 (1)-2-27. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal: Lotz.

WAVERLY — Mark Stulley 1-0-2; Michael Goodman 0-0-0; Jackson Wise 2-0-4; Dawson Shoemaker 1-0-2; Gage Wheeler 3-3-9; Will Futhey 1-1-3; Phoenix Wolf 2-1-5; Wade Futhey 0-0-0; Zeke Brown 6-1-13. TOTALS — 16-6-38. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: none.