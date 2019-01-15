MT freshmen split with Cavs, Stivers

On Friday, Jan. 11, the Miami Trace boys freshman basketball team hosted the Cavaliers from Chillicothe High School in a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Chillicothe won the game, 42-39.

Connor Bucher led Miami Trace with 19 points, including one three-point field goal.

Jadon Rowe and Braden Morris each added five points for the Panthers.

Jaiden Cain was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 22 points.

Michael Miller scored eight and Sam Walsh had seven.

Chillicothe led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

The Panthers shaved one point off the deficit in the third quarter and outscored the Cavaliers 13-5 in the fourth quarter for the 42-39 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 8 8 13 — 39

C 18 12 7 5 — 42

MIAMI TRACE — Connor Bucher 5 (1)-6-19; Wesley May 0-0-0; Jadon Rowe 2-1-5; Garrett Smith 0-0-0; Gabe Campagna 0-0-0; Ashton Connell 0-0-0; Braden Morris 1 (1)-0-5; Jaydenn Terry 2-0-4; Wyatt Mayer 1-0-2; Cole Campbell 2-0-4. TOTALS — 13 (2)-7-39. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Bucher, Morris.

CHILLICOTHE — C.J. Wright 0-0-0; Jaiden Cain 4 (3)-5-22; Sam Walsh 3-1-7; Keyshawn Shepherd 1-0-2; Williams 0-0-0; Michael Miller 3-2-8; Isaac McCory 2-0-4. TOTALS — 13 (3)-7-42. Free throw shooting: 7 of 12 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Cain, 3.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, Miami Trace visited the Stivers School for the Arts.

In the freshman game that night, Miami Trace defeated the Tigers, 36-32.

Connor Bucher was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 19 points.

Cole Campbell was also in double figures for the Panthers with 10 points.

Branden Caump led Stivers with 18 points.

Miami Trace began the game with a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Stivers closed some in the second quarter, but Miami Trace was still in the lead at the half, 19-15.

Both teams scored 17 points in the second half for the 36-32 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 6 8 9 — 36

S 5 10 7 10 — 32

MIAMI TRACE — Connor Bucher 6-7-19; Wesley May 0-0-0; Jadon Rowe 0 (1)-0-3; Garrett Smith 0-0-0; Gabe Campagna 0-0-0; Ashton Connell 0-0-0; Braden Morris 0-0-0; Jaydenn Terry 2-0-4; Wyatt Mayer 0-0-0; Cole Campbell 4-2-10. TOTALS — 12 (1)-9-36. Free throw shooting: 9 of 21 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Rowe.

STIVERS — Amisha-Ada Kyng 1-0-2; Bradley Lefferies 0-0-0; Reece Mallery 0 (1)-1-4; Roger Taylor 3-2-8; Branden Caump 7 (1)-1-18; William Oldham 0-0-0; Derrick Stinson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (2)-4-32. Free throw shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Three-point field goals: Caump, Mallery.