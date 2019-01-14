MT j-v girls edge Peebles, 28-27

PEEBLES — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team improved its overall season record to 10-3 with a 28-27 win at Peebles Thursday, Jan. 10.

The game was closely contested throughout.

Miami Trace led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter and 11-7 at halftime.

After three quarters of play, Miami Trace was in front, 18-14.

Peebles outscored Miami Trace by three points in the fourth quarter.

Aubrey Wood was the leading scorer for Miami Trace with eight points.

Emma Pitstick scored seven points and Libby Aleshire scored six.

Mack Hamilton was the game’s leading scorer for Peebles with 10 points and Taylor Cluxton was next with seven.

Miami Trace had a game at Minford Monday.

The Lady Panthers will host McClain Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Panther Pit.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 5 6 7 10 — 28

P 4 3 7 13 — 27

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 1-1-3; Emma Pitstick 2-3-7; Makayla Barnes 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Libby Aleshire 3-0-6; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Addy Little 2-0-4; Aubrey Wood 3-2-8. TOTALS — 11-6-28. Free throw shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 11 of 35 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 1. Rebounds: 21 (11 offensive). Turnovers: 16. Assists: 4. Steals: 15. Fouls: 13.

PEEBLES — Marissa Moore 1-2-4; Mack Hamilton 3-4-10; Avery Storer 0-0-0; Jaiven Porter 0-0-0; Emmi Nichols 1-0-2; Taylor Cluxton 2 (1)-0-7; Natalee Workman 2-0-4. TOTALS — 9 (1)-6-27. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Cluxton. Field goal shooting: 10 of 22 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 21. Offensive rebounds: 8.