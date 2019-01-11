High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany Alexander 49, Nelsonville-York 31
Beaver Eastern 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 36
Belpre 75, Wahama, W.Va. 51
Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Zanesville 55
Canal Winchester 67, Newark 61
Centerville 38, Miamisburg 34
Chillicothe 62, Miami Trace 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 46, Chillicothe Unioto 35
Cin. Gamble Montessori 101, Cin. Riverview East 56
Cin. Moeller 72, Cin. La Salle 51
Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Country Day 50
Cin. Oak Hills 69, Cin. Princeton 54
Cin. Purcell Marian 56, Cin. McNicholas 39
Cin. St. Xavier 48, Cin. Elder 33
Cin. Taft 71, Cin. Aiken 52
Cin. Walnut Hills 53, Cin. Withrow 52
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 78, Batavia 40
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Chesapeake 42
Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. East 53
Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. St. Charles 44
Cols. Linden McKinley 61, Cols. Centennial 56
Cols. Marion-Franklin 76, Cols. West 75
Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. South 69, Cols. Africentric 43
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Eastmoor 48
Cols. Watterson 62, Cols. Ready 60
Cols. Whetstone 54, Cols. International 47
Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Day. Carroll 47
Day. Oakwood 48, Monroe 45, 2OT
Delaware Hayes 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
Dover 54, Coshocton 31
Dublin Coffman 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 32
Dublin Jerome 56, Dublin Scioto 43
Fairborn 76, Tipp City Tippecanoe 52
Findlay 81, Lima Sr. 63
Frankfort Adena 67, Southeastern 42
Franklin Furnace Green 66, Portsmouth Clay 49
Georgetown 61, Batavia Clermont NE 45
Grove City Cent. Crossing 59, Galloway Westland 39
Hamilton 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62
Hamilton Badin 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Hilliard Bradley 56, Hilliard Darby 25
Hilliard Davidson 71, Marysville 64
Ironton 58, S. Point 17
Jackson 56, Greenfield McClain 48
Jamestown Greeneview 52, W. Liberty-Salem 44
Kettering Alter 64, Middletown Fenwick 52
Latham Western 73, Portsmouth Notre Dame 30
Lebanon 48, Kettering Fairmont 46
Leesburg Fairfield 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65
Manchester 54, Fayetteville-Perry 47
Marietta 42, Warsaw River View 35
Mason 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 46
McArthur Vinton County 55, Wellston 30
McConnelsville Morgan 77, Crooksville 65
Middletown Madison Senior 80, Camden Preble Shawnee 51
Milford Center Fairbanks 56, Spring. Greenon 36
New Albany 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45
New Boston Glenwood 75, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 67
New Carlisle Tecumseh 60, Bellefontaine 53
New Concord John Glenn 51, Dresden Tri-Valley 35
New Philadelphia 54, Cambridge 47
New Richmond 64, Mt. Orab Western Brown 58
Oak Hill 58, Lucasville Valley 54
Philo 47, New Lexington 31
Pickerington Cent. 63, Gahanna Lincoln 54
Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 20
Piketon 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 36
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 40
Pomeroy Meigs 84, Bidwell River Valley 33
Portsmouth 80, Ironton Rock Hill 61
Portsmouth W. 54, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 53
Proctorville Fairland 69, Gallipolis Gallia 44
Racine Southern 73, Corning Miller 52
Reedsville Eastern 57, Glouster Trimble 43
Reynoldsburg 59, Lancaster 35
Richmond Hts. 102, Fairport Harbor Harding 19
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48, Sardinia Eastern Brown 42
Seaman N. Adams 67, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Day. Christian 41
Spring. NW 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 47
Spring. Shawnee 58, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48
Springfield 72, Huber Hts. Wayne 58
St. Paris Graham 58, Richwood N. Union 51, 3OT
Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Groveport-Madison 49
Thomas Worthington 54, Worthington Kilbourne 35
Thornville Sheridan 65, Zanesville Maysville 64
Vincent Warren 56, Athens 40
W. Carrollton 85, Greenville 71
W. Jefferson 64, Cedarville 50
Washington C.H. 51, Hillsboro 39
Waverly 67, S. Webster 65
Waynesville 76, Carlisle 57
Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, OT
Westerville S. 69, Westerville Cent. 45
Wheelersburg 86, Minford 59
Williamsburg 64, Blanchester 57
Williamsport Westfall 56, Chillicothe Huntington 46
Wilmington 64, Goshen 60
Xenia 85, Piqua 41
Zanesville W. Muskingum 60, Hebron Lakewood 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Cin. Gamble Montessori 46, Cin. Riverview East 25
Circleville 62, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21
Circleville Logan Elm 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 50
Cols. Africentric 87, Cols. South 35
Cols. Bexley 40, Whitehall-Yearling 31
Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Walnut Ridge 36
Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Briggs 22
Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 7
Cols. Wellington 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32
Delaware Hayes 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, OT
Delta 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 43
Dublin Coffman 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 52
Dublin Scioto 44, Dublin Jerome 43
Fairfield Christian 65, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 38
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Galloway Westland 32
Heath 32, Johnstown-Monroe 26
Hebron Lakewood 47, Granville 41
Hilliard Darby 57, Hilliard Bradley 31
Hilliard Davidson 56, Marysville 31
Johnstown Northridge 59, Gahanna Cols. Academy 45
Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Bloom-Carroll 42, OT
New Albany 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21
Newark 70, Canal Winchester 49
Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52
Pickerington Cent. 71, Gahanna Lincoln 52
Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 20
Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Lewis Center Olentangy 39
Reynoldsburg 77, Lancaster 37
Thomas Worthington 56, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Upper Sandusky 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43
Westerville S. 44, Westerville Cent. 40
Worthington Christian 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 18
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Grove City Christian 40