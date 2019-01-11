High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany Alexander 49, Nelsonville-York 31

Beaver Eastern 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 36

Belpre 75, Wahama, W.Va. 51

Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Zanesville 55

Canal Winchester 67, Newark 61

Centerville 38, Miamisburg 34

Chillicothe 62, Miami Trace 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 46, Chillicothe Unioto 35

Cin. Gamble Montessori 101, Cin. Riverview East 56

Cin. Moeller 72, Cin. La Salle 51

Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Country Day 50

Cin. Oak Hills 69, Cin. Princeton 54

Cin. Purcell Marian 56, Cin. McNicholas 39

Cin. St. Xavier 48, Cin. Elder 33

Cin. Taft 71, Cin. Aiken 52

Cin. Walnut Hills 53, Cin. Withrow 52

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 78, Batavia 40

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Chesapeake 42

Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. East 53

Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. St. Charles 44

Cols. Linden McKinley 61, Cols. Centennial 56

Cols. Marion-Franklin 76, Cols. West 75

Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. South 69, Cols. Africentric 43

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Eastmoor 48

Cols. Watterson 62, Cols. Ready 60

Cols. Whetstone 54, Cols. International 47

Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Day. Carroll 47

Day. Oakwood 48, Monroe 45, 2OT

Delaware Hayes 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

Dover 54, Coshocton 31

Dublin Coffman 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 32

Dublin Jerome 56, Dublin Scioto 43

Fairborn 76, Tipp City Tippecanoe 52

Findlay 81, Lima Sr. 63

Frankfort Adena 67, Southeastern 42

Franklin Furnace Green 66, Portsmouth Clay 49

Georgetown 61, Batavia Clermont NE 45

Grove City Cent. Crossing 59, Galloway Westland 39

Hamilton 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62

Hamilton Badin 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43

Hilliard Bradley 56, Hilliard Darby 25

Hilliard Davidson 71, Marysville 64

Ironton 58, S. Point 17

Jackson 56, Greenfield McClain 48

Jamestown Greeneview 52, W. Liberty-Salem 44

Kettering Alter 64, Middletown Fenwick 52

Latham Western 73, Portsmouth Notre Dame 30

Lebanon 48, Kettering Fairmont 46

Leesburg Fairfield 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65

Manchester 54, Fayetteville-Perry 47

Marietta 42, Warsaw River View 35

Mason 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

McArthur Vinton County 55, Wellston 30

McConnelsville Morgan 77, Crooksville 65

Middletown Madison Senior 80, Camden Preble Shawnee 51

Milford Center Fairbanks 56, Spring. Greenon 36

New Albany 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45

New Boston Glenwood 75, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 67

New Carlisle Tecumseh 60, Bellefontaine 53

New Concord John Glenn 51, Dresden Tri-Valley 35

New Philadelphia 54, Cambridge 47

New Richmond 64, Mt. Orab Western Brown 58

Oak Hill 58, Lucasville Valley 54

Philo 47, New Lexington 31

Pickerington Cent. 63, Gahanna Lincoln 54

Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 20

Piketon 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 36

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 40

Pomeroy Meigs 84, Bidwell River Valley 33

Portsmouth 80, Ironton Rock Hill 61

Portsmouth W. 54, McDermott Scioto NW 42

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 53

Proctorville Fairland 69, Gallipolis Gallia 44

Racine Southern 73, Corning Miller 52

Reedsville Eastern 57, Glouster Trimble 43

Reynoldsburg 59, Lancaster 35

Richmond Hts. 102, Fairport Harbor Harding 19

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48, Sardinia Eastern Brown 42

Seaman N. Adams 67, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Day. Christian 41

Spring. NW 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 47

Spring. Shawnee 58, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48

Springfield 72, Huber Hts. Wayne 58

St. Paris Graham 58, Richwood N. Union 51, 3OT

Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Groveport-Madison 49

Thomas Worthington 54, Worthington Kilbourne 35

Thornville Sheridan 65, Zanesville Maysville 64

Vincent Warren 56, Athens 40

W. Carrollton 85, Greenville 71

W. Jefferson 64, Cedarville 50

Washington C.H. 51, Hillsboro 39

Waverly 67, S. Webster 65

Waynesville 76, Carlisle 57

Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, OT

Westerville S. 69, Westerville Cent. 45

Wheelersburg 86, Minford 59

Williamsburg 64, Blanchester 57

Williamsport Westfall 56, Chillicothe Huntington 46

Wilmington 64, Goshen 60

Xenia 85, Piqua 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 60, Hebron Lakewood 44

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Cin. Gamble Montessori 46, Cin. Riverview East 25

Circleville 62, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Circleville Logan Elm 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 50

Cols. Africentric 87, Cols. South 35

Cols. Bexley 40, Whitehall-Yearling 31

Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Walnut Ridge 36

Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Briggs 22

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 7

Cols. Wellington 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32

Delaware Hayes 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, OT

Delta 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 43

Dublin Coffman 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 52

Dublin Scioto 44, Dublin Jerome 43

Fairfield Christian 65, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 38

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Galloway Westland 32

Heath 32, Johnstown-Monroe 26

Hebron Lakewood 47, Granville 41

Hilliard Darby 57, Hilliard Bradley 31

Hilliard Davidson 56, Marysville 31

Johnstown Northridge 59, Gahanna Cols. Academy 45

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Bloom-Carroll 42, OT

New Albany 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21

Newark 70, Canal Winchester 49

Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52

Pickerington Cent. 71, Gahanna Lincoln 52

Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Lewis Center Olentangy 39

Reynoldsburg 77, Lancaster 37

Thomas Worthington 56, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Upper Sandusky 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43

Westerville S. 44, Westerville Cent. 40

Worthington Christian 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 18

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Grove City Christian 40