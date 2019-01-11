Blue Lion bowling falls to Cavs

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys bowling team visited Chillicothe on Tuesday, Jan. 8 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers won the match with a final pin total of 2,255 to 2,129.

Shrey Maniya had the high game score of 224 for Washington. He also rolled a 120.

Also for Washington, Ray Dublin had a 135 and a 122; Kylan Rowland had a 138 and a 167; Owen Mullins had a score of 204 and a 160 and Austin Knisley had a 189 and a 202.

For Chillicothe, Gabe Smith had the high game of the match with a 235. He also had a score of 128.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Dylan Reed, 155, 161; Garrett Anders, 158, 163; Justin Wood, 161, 176; Jaden McNish, 147, 169.

After the single games were completed, Washington led, 1,661 to 1,653.

Washington had baker game scores of 151, 165 and 152 to put their final total at 2,129.

Chillicothe had baker game scores of 215, 183 and 204 for their final total of 2,255.

Washington and Miami Trace will compete with Hillsboro Thursday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. at LeElla Lanes.