WHS’ Dawes up for Athlete of the Week honors

Washington Blue Lion wrestler, Branton Dawes, has been nominated as a finalist for the MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week.

Dawes was voted the Most Valuable Wrestler at the Nelsonville-York Invitational this past Saturday, earning the title of MVW out of the 227 competitors for his performance that day. He also earned the title of 113-pound champion by defeating a state-placer in the final match.

You can help this Blue Lion earn Ohio’s Athlete of the Week by voting online. The link can be found on the District homepage at www.wchcs.org, or linked on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Voters may vote as many times as they wish, and the online polls close on Monday, Jan. 14, at noon.

As of Friday afternoon, Jan. 4, Dawes was in second place with 29,010 votes. Elijah McCloskey, Huntington boys basketball, is currently in first place with 32,196 votes.

Washington’s Branton Dawes lifts a competitor in a recent home match for the Blue Lions. Dawes is in the running for Athlete of the Week honors by the web site MaxPreps. Online voting continues through Monday at noon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Dawes.jpg Washington’s Branton Dawes lifts a competitor in a recent home match for the Blue Lions. Dawes is in the running for Athlete of the Week honors by the web site MaxPreps. Online voting continues through Monday at noon. Photo by Trevor Patton