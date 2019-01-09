MT j-v girls defeat Tigers

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team hosted the Lady Tigers of Circleville High School Tuesday, Jan. 8 in the Panther Pit.

Miami Trace won the game, 28-23 to improve to 9-3 overall.

Emma Pitstick was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 17 points.

Reagan Barton had six points, Libby Aleshire and Aubrey Wood both scored two points and Mallory Pavey had one point.

Jordan Rhymer led Circleville with six points and Alyssa Heft scored five.

Circleville held a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers were in front, 13-12 at halftime.

Circleville was still in the lead, 19-16 after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace outscored Circleville 12-4 in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory.

The Lady Panthers are at Peebles Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 8 4 12 — 28

C 6 7 6 4 — 23

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 3-0-6; Emma Pitstick 5-7-17; Makayla Barnes 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 0-0-0; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Mallory Pavey 0-1-1; Addy Little 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10-8-28. Free throw shooting: 8 of 15 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 10 of 37 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting 0 of 4. Rebounds: 20 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 11. Assists: 5. Steals: 13. Fouls: 11.

CIRCLEVILLE — Alyssa Heft 2-1-5; Lily Winter 1-0-2; Kylie Evans 0-0-0; Jordan Rhymer 0 (2)-0-6; Logan Jones 1-0-2; Abby Dengler 0-0-0; Alaina Francis 2-0-4; Sara Gearhart 2-0-4. TOTALS — 8 (2)-1-23. Free throw shooting: 1 of 1 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: Rhymer, 2. Field goal shooting: 10 of 26 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 7 for 29 percent. Turnovers: 20. Offensive rebounds: 3.