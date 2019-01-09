Blue Lion j-v boys fall to Adena

The Washington Blue Lion boys junior-varsity basketball team hosted the Warriors of Adena High School for a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Adena won the game, 51-37.

The Blue Lions were led in scoring by Ethan Rogers-Wright with seven points. He hit one of the team’s two three-point field goals.

Mitchell Lotz and Karson Runk both had six points for the Blue Lions.

Miguel O’Flaherty scored five points, Rishaun Burns had four points and Brice Cartwright hit one three-point basket for three points.

Clay Wilt was the game’s leading scorer for the Warriors with 15 points.

Hudson Matthews and Brandon Smith were also in double figures for Adena, both scoring 12 points.

Washington returns to Frontier Athletic Conference play Friday when they host Hillsboro at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 9 6 16 — 37

A 11 10 19 11 — 51

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 1-0-2; Clayton Howland 1-0-2; Miguel O’Flaherty 2-1-5; Rishaun Burns 2-0-4; Karson Runk 3-0-6; Dylan Williamson 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 0 (1)-0-3; Ethan Rogers-Wright 1 (1)-2-7; Hayden Burke 1-0-2; Mitchell Lotz 2-2-6. TOTALS — 13 (2)-5-37. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Cartwright, Rogers-Wright.

ADENA — Cody Rawlings 0-0-0; Garrett Britton 0-1-1; Branham Cheesbourgh 0 (1)-0-3; Blake Massie 0-0-0; Dillon McDonald 2-2-6; Clay Wilt 7-1-15; Daniel Ater 0-0-0; Hudson Matthews 4 (1)-1-12; Ian Wheeler 0-0-0; Dylan Gallaugher 1-0-2; Brandon Smith 1 (2)-4-12. TOTALS — 15 (2)-9-51. Free throw shooting: 9 of 19 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Cheesbourgh, Matthews.