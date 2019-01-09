MT j-v girls win McDonald’s title

On Thursday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 29, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team competed in the 2018 McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The tournament was held at Madison Plains High School.

On Dec. 27, Miami Trace defeated Greeneview, 38-31 and, on Dec. 29, the Lady Panthers beat London for the championship, 25-21.

The Greeneview game went into double overtime and the London game needed one overtime period.

The game against Greeneview was close throughout.

Greeneview led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the game was tied, 12-12.

At the end of the third quarter, the game was tied, 15-15 and, at the end of regulation, the game was still tied, 21-21.

After one overtime period, the game was tied, 26-26.

Miami Trace outscored Greeneview 12-5 in the second overtime to take the 38-31 win.

Emma Pitstick led Miami Trace against Greeneview with 13 points, including 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Libby Aleshire scored 10 points, Aubrey Wood had seven, Mallory Pavey and Magarah Bloom both scored three and Sidney Payton had two points.

Laney Hines led Greeneview with nine points. Mady Ackerman scored eight, Kelsi Eakins and Sarah Trisel each scored five and Shelby Rutherford scored four.

Against the Red Raiders, Miami Trace led 3-2 after one quarter, but trailed 10-5 at the half.

London led 18-11 after three quarters of play, but Miami Trace won the fourth quarter, 8-1 to tie the game, 19-19.

The Lady Panthers outscored London 6-2 in overtime to take the game and the tournament championship.

Magarah Bloom led Miami Trace with 10 points.

Emma Pitstick and Libby Aleshire both scored four points, Mallory Pavey had three and Sidney Payton and Aubrey Wood each added two points.

Emery Artis was the game’s leading scorer for London with 12 points.

Miami Trace will play at Peebles Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 5 3 6 5 12 — 38

G 8 4 3 6 5 5 — 31

MIAMI TRACE — Emma Pitstick 2-9-13; Makayla Barnes 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Magarah Bloom 0-3-3; Libby Aleshire 4-2-10; Mallory Pavey 1-1-3; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 3-1-7; Sam Sever 0-0-0; Julianne Stevenson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11-16-38. Free throw shooting: 16 of 22 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

GREENEVIEW — Mya Anderson 0-0-0; Mady Ackerman 0 (2)-2-8; Laney Hines 2 (1)-2-9; Kelsi Eakins 1 (1)-0-5; Karley MacDuff 0-0-0; Brooklyn Fannin 0-0-0; Sarah Trisel 2-1-5; Kiera Tamplin 0-0-0; Kelsey Marsden 0-0-0; Shelby Rutherford 1-2-4. TOTALS — 6 (4)-7-31. Free throw shooting: 7 of 11 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: Ackerman, 2; Hines, Eakins.

———

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 3 2 6 8 6 — 25

L 2 8 8 1 2 — 21

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 1-2-4; Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Magarah Bloom 2 (2)-0-10; Libby Aleshire 1-2-4; Mallory Pavey 1-1-3; Aubrey Wood 0-2-2. TOTALS — 6 (2)-7-25. Free throw shooting: 7 of 21 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Bloom, 2.

LONDON — Emery Artis 6-2-12; Emma Gaston 3-0-6; Kayla Baker 1-0-2; Abby Homan 0-0-0; Scotlyn Gravley 0-0-0; Kylee Scott 0-1-1; Sara Oney 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10-1-21. Free throw shooting: 1 of 6 for 17 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

The Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team won the 2018 McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament championship, held at Madison Plains High School with a win over Greeneview on Dec. 27 and a victory over London on Dec. 29. (front, l-r); Reagan Barton, Mallory Pavey, Emma Pitstick, Makayla Barnes, Magarah Bloom; (back, l-r); Coach Randy Rodgers, Sidney Payton, Libby Aleshire, Aubrey Wood, Lilly Workman, Julianne Stevenson, Samantha Sever and Coach Kayla Dettwiller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_MT-jv-girls-win-McDonalds-title-2018.jpg The Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team won the 2018 McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament championship, held at Madison Plains High School with a win over Greeneview on Dec. 27 and a victory over London on Dec. 29. (front, l-r); Reagan Barton, Mallory Pavey, Emma Pitstick, Makayla Barnes, Magarah Bloom; (back, l-r); Coach Randy Rodgers, Sidney Payton, Libby Aleshire, Aubrey Wood, Lilly Workman, Julianne Stevenson, Samantha Sever and Coach Kayla Dettwiller. Courtesy photo