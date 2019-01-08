Balanced scoring key for Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lions played their first home game of 2019 Tuesday when they hosted the Warriors of Adena High School for a non-conference game.

The Blue Lions had a balanced scoring attack, with four players scoring in double figures, to defeat the Warriors, 60-52.

All the scoring leaders for Washington are seniors.

Dillon Steward led the team with 16 points, including hitting three of Washington’s four three-point field goals.

Evan Upthegrove scored 13, Blaise Tayese had 12 and Omar Porter scored 11. Porter had Washington’s remaining three-point basket.

Zach Fout was the game’s leading scorer for the Warriors, pouring in 23 points. He hit two three-point baskets for Adena.

Logan Bennett had 13 points for Adena, with three three-point field goals.

Adena held a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The game remained close with the Warriors exiting the floor at the half with a 28-27 advantage.

The Blue Lions won the third quarter with 14 points to 10 for the Warriors, taking a 41-38 lead into the final eight minutes of action.

Washington outscored Adena in the fourth quarter, 19-14 to take the 60-52 victory.

Washington (now 7-3 on the season) returns to Frontier Athletic Conference play with a game at home against Hillsboro Friday night.

The Indians played Chillicothe for the first time this season Tuesday night, completing their first round of conference games. Chillicothe won this game, 64-37.

The second round of conference play begins with Washington and Chillicothe tied for first place in the FAC, both at 4-1.

Jackson and McClain are both 3-2, with Hillsboro now 1-4 and Miami Trace 0-5.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 15 14 19 — 60

A 13 15 10 14 — 52

WASHINGTON — Dillon Steward 3 (3)-1-16; Evan Upthegrove 6-1-13; Blaise Tayese 6-0-12; Garitt Leisure 1-1-3; Omar Porter 2 (1)-4-11; Drew Moats 1-0-2; Richie Burns 1-1-3. TOTALS — 20 (4)-8-60. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Steward, 3; Porter.

ADENA — Nate Throckmorton 1-1-3; Zach Fout 7 (2)-3-23; Jarrett Garrison 1 (1)-0-5; Logan Bennett 2 (3)-0-13; Preston Sykes 1-0-2; Caleb Fogelsong 3-0-6; Jacob Shipley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (6)-4-52. Free throw shooting: 4 of 9 for 44 percent. Three-point field goals: Bennett, 3; Fout, 2; Garrison.

