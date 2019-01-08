Washington youth basketball scores

The Washington youth basketball season is underway.

The Record-Herald has received the following scores from this past weekend’s games.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, Washington played Hillsboro at the Washington Middle School.

In boys games against Hillsboro, the Washington fourth grade boys won, 22-16; the fifth grade boys won, 38-15 and the sixth grade boys team lost, 31-28.

In the girls games against Hillsboro, the fourth grade lost, 22-2; the fifth grade team won, 23-7 and the sixth grade won, 38-19.

Washington’s youth teams hosted East Clinton Saturday, Jan. 5.

In the girls games, Washington’s sixth grade won, 49-0; the fifth grade won, 33-11 and the fourth grade beat East Clinton, 16-8.

In the boys games against East Clinton, Washington won the sixth grade game, 28-16; the fifth grade won, 35-17 and the fourth grade won, 24-14.