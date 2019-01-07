MT beats Huntington, 58-49

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team hosted the squad from Huntington High School (Ross Country) for a non-conference game in the Panther Pit Saturday night, Jan. 5.

In a game where each team went on at least a couple of scoring runs, Miami Trace’s good start helped propel them to a 58-49 victory.

Leading 6-4 early on, Miami Trace went on an 11-0 run to open a 17-4 lead.

At the end of the first quarter, Miami Trace was in front, 17-8.

As the second quarter unfolded, Huntington went on an 8-0 run to draw to within three-points, 19-16, with 4:21 to play in the first half.

Huntington twice pulled to within one point before senior Cassidy Lovett hit a three-point basket at the buzzer to keep Miami Trace in front, 27-23.

The Huntsmen took their first lead since the very start of the game (2-0) with 6:17 to play in the third quarter.

The visitors led 32-29 and 34-31 before Miami Trace’s leading scorer, junior Shay McDonald, hit a pair of free throws and then a bucket to put her team back into the lead, 36-35.

McDonald led Miami Trace with 22 points and Lovett scored 14. Both players shared the team lead in rebounds, each with five. McDonald led the team with seven steals and Lovett had five. Both players had three assists.

Senior Becca Ratliff was also in double figures with 10 points for the Lady Panthers.

After trailing for what would be the final time, 36-35 with about two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Miami Trace went on an 8-0 run to take a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace led by as many as nine points in the fourth. Huntington was able to pull back to within as few as three points with 3:30 to play in the game. They would get no closer, however, as the Lady Panthers made 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch to close out the victory.

“They’re a nice club,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said of Huntington. “They had a couple of kids who were bad match-ups for us that scored the ball really well. We didn’t do a very good job of stopping them. I didn’t think it was our best effort, defensively.

“We were better on offense for the most part tonight,” Ackley said. “I thought we had two different three minute lulls there where we just seemed to not understand what we were looking for.

“Tonight was the best game Cassidy Lovett’s played all year,” Ackley said. “I thought she did a good job of reading the defense and making the correct passes. We got some good minutes from Magarah Bloom, Aubrey Wood and Tori Evans.

“Shay did her thing scoring the basketball,” Ackley said. “We just have to rebound the ball more consistently and we have to continue to get better and get ready for a real tough Circleville team on Tuesday night.”

“We knew coming up here that we were going to be facing a real tough, physical Miami Trace team,” Huntington head coach Tiffany Carroll said. “This is a tough place to play. We know that. We wanted to beef up our schedule this year and get ourselves a little more prepared for tournament time. That’s why we added teams like Miami Trace.

“I have two seniors out there who are leading us (including the game’s high scorer, Braiden Collins with 25),” Carroll said. “Aside from that, we’re a pretty young basketball team. Last week, we up against a tough Lynchburg-Clay basketball team. We got down and we ended up hanging our heads.

“Tonight, the focus was on the effort,” Carroll said. “When they went on that run and went up by double digits, it was more about effort and energy and getting back into it and we did that. We were able to take the lead, but things just didn’t go our way at the end.”

There will now be four more girls games in the Panther Pit before play begins in the new gymnasium in the new high school.

Miami Trace (7-4) will host Circleville Tuesday, then Chillicothe on Saturday, Jan. 12, McClain on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and Wilmington on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Miami Trace will host North Adams in the new gym on Wednesday, Feb. 6 and then the Lady Lions of Washington High School will take on the Lady Panthers for the first meeting of the Fayette County rivals in the new gym on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Huntington, now 8-4 overall, will play Paint Valley in a Scioto Valley Conference game Tuesday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 17 10 16 15 — 58

H 8 15 13 13 — 49

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 2-2-6; Cassidy Lovett 2 (2)-4-14; Becca Ratliff 4-2-10; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 5 (3)-3-22; Tori Evans 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 0-2-2; Libby Aleshire 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 2-0-4; Emma Pitstick 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (5)-13-58. Free throw shooting: 13 of 20 for 65 percent. Three-point field goals: McDonald, 3; Lovett, 2. Field goal shooting: 15 of 52 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 23 for 22 percent. Rebounds: 21 (6 offensive). Turnovers: 14. Assists: 10. Steals: 15. Fouls: 19.

HUNTINGTON — Riley Black 3-0-6; Allison Basye 5-7-17; Emily Haubeil 0-1-1; Megan Steele 0-0-0; Katie Hirsch 0-0-0; Braiden Collins 9 (2)-1-25. TOTALS — 17 (2)-9-49. Free throw shooting: 9 of 15 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Collins, 2. Field goal shooting: 19 of 50 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 14 for 14 percent. Offensive rebounds: 21. Turnovers: 23.

———

Miami Trace j-v team beats Huntington

In the junior-varsity game Saturday night, Miami Trace rolled to a 38-11 win over Huntington.

Miami Trace is now 8-3 overall.

The squad was led by Aubrey Wood with 12 points.

Emma Pitstick scored eight and Julianna Stevenson had six points.

Kacie Carr led Huntington with six points.

Miami Trace averaged 9.5 points per quarter.

Huntington struggled with no scoring in the first or third quarters.

Miami Trace will host Circleville Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 12 9 9 — 38

H 0 6 0 5 — 11

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 4-0-8; Makayla Barnes 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-3-5; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Mallory Pavey 1-1-3; Addy Little 1-0-2; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 6-0-12; Sam Sever 0-0-0; Julianne Stevenson 2-2-6. TOTALS — 16-6-38. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 16 of 41. Three-point field goal shooting: none attempted. Rebounds: 25 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 12. Assists: 7. Steals: 12. Fouls: 14.

HUNTINGTON — Carlie Dyer 0-0-0; Katie Fisher 0-0-0; Kacie Carr 3-0-6; Chloe Thomas 0-0-0; Maddy Ackley 1-1-3; Kailey Horn 0-0-0; Lillie Snyder 1-0-2; Megan Steele 0-0-0. TOTALS — 5-1-11. Free throw shooting: 1 of 7 for 14 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 5 of 21 for 24 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 8. Turnovers: 29. Offensive rebounds: 5.

Miami Trace junior Shay McDonald puts up a shot over Huntington junior Emily Haubeil (21) during a non-conference game in the Panther Pit on the campus of Miami Trace High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Shay-McDonald-vs-Huntington-1-5-2019.jpg Miami Trace junior Shay McDonald puts up a shot over Huntington junior Emily Haubeil (21) during a non-conference game in the Panther Pit on the campus of Miami Trace High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald