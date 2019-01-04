12 treys lift Bexley over MT

Last year the Panthers played a non-conference game at Bexley High School.

This year, it was Bexley’s turn to visit Miami Trace and the Lions got to play in one of the last few games ever in the Panther Pit on a rainy Friday night in Fayette County.

The Lions defeated the Panthers, 61-36.

Bexley was firing pretty much on all cylinders, shooting 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the three-point line.

The Lions connected on 12 of 24 three-point field goals, led by senior Nasir Tucker, who hit five on his way to a game-high 21 points.

Junior Damian Davis connected for four threes and had a total of 18 points.

Senior Ryan Callahan added 10 points for the Lions.

Junior Kyler Conn led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points.

Senior Austin Brown scored eight points and junior Trevor Barker had eight points.

Bexley took a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and was in from 28-14 at the half.

The Lions had their best quarter in the third, scoring 18 to 10 for the Panthers to extend their lead to 46-24.

It was a somewhat rare occurrence that only a total of 10 fouls were called in the game, with six against Bexley and four against the Panthers. Bexley went 1 of 4 from the line and Miami Trace made 2 of 5 free throw attempts.

The rebounding numbers were fairly even, with Bexley having 23 to 20 for Miami Trace.

Conn and Brown shared the team lead in rebounding for Miami Trace, both with five.

Callahan was the game’s leading rebounder for Bexley with six, while Davis grabbed five.

Miami Trace (1-10 overall) is back in action Saturday at Dayton Stivers with the freshman game starting at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 10 10 12 — 36

B 12 16 18 15 — 61

MIAMI TRACE — Kyler Conn 3 (1)-1-10; Austin Brown 4-0-8; Trevor Barker 1 (2)-0-8; Dylan Bernard 1-1-3; Cameron Moore 0 (1)-0-3; Logan Rodgers 1-0-2; Cody Brightman 1-0-2; Austin Mathews 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (4)-2-36. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 2; Conn, Moore. Field goal shooting: 15 of 39 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 13 for 30 percent. Rebounds: 20 (11 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 4. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 14. Personal fouls: 4. Bench points: 7. Second chance points: 12. Points off turnovers: 0.

BEXLEY — Nasir Tucker 3 (5)-0-21; Damian Davis 3 (4)-0-18; Ryan Callahan 5-0-10; Isaiah Drewry 0 (2)-0-6; Will Cordle 0 (1)-0-3; Zach Welz 1-0-2; Leo Schottenstein 0-1-1; Anthony Welsh 0-0-0; Aaron Young 0-0-0; Jason Bell 0-0-0; Carter McClellan 0-0-0; Dane Rudolph 0-0-0; Reid Wagenbrenner 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (12)-1-61. Free throw shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: Tucker, 5; Davis, 4; Drewry, 2; Cordle. Field goal shooting: 24 of 44 for 54 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 12 of 24 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 23 (9 offensive). Assists: 14. Steals: 6. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 9. Personal fouls: 6. Bench points: 11. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 19.

Miami Trace senior Austin Brown puts up a shot over Bexley senior Ryan Callahan during a non-conference game between the Panthers and the Lions in the Panther Pit Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Austin-Brown-vs-Bexley-1-4-2019-take-2.jpg Miami Trace senior Austin Brown puts up a shot over Bexley senior Ryan Callahan during a non-conference game between the Panthers and the Lions in the Panther Pit Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.