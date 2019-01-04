Blue Lion bowling beats McClain

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion bowling team played the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro Thursday, Jan. 3.

The Washington girls beat McClain, 1,902 to 1,801.

Washington’s boys team defeated the Tigers, 1,916 to 1,694.

In the girls’ match, Hanna Yoho had the high-scoring game for Washington with a 189. She also bowled a 125.

Lindsey Buckner had scores of 186 and 166; Maitlyn Cave bowled a 170 and a 153; Jessika Young had a 155 and a 160 game and Brooklyn Foose had a 112 and a 96 game.

That gave Washington a score of 1,512.

Washington had baker game scores of 134, 139 and 117 to put their final pin total at 1,902.

For McClain, Kenzie Hester had a 180 and a 134; Sadie Willett had a 131 and a 159; Winnie Pratt had a 122 and a 129; Noel Brooks bowled a 123 and a 131 and Kaleigh Easter had scores of 125 and 111.

That gave McClain a total of 1,345.

In their baker games, McClain had scores of 170, 161 and 125 to accumulate their final pin total of 1,801.

In the boys’ match, for Washington, Owen Mullins had a high score of 195. He also rolled a 174.

Also for Washington, Austin Knisley had games of 184 and 154; Shrey Maniya had a 134 and a 118; Ray Dublin had scores of 159 and 96 and Kyland Rowland had games of 172 and 130.

That gave the Blue Lions a pin total to that point of 1,516.

In their baker games, Washington had scores of 106, 141 and 153 to finish with a 1,916 total.

For the Tigers, Trenton Newkirk had the high score of the match with a 211. He also bowled a 134.

Also for McClain, Carter Campbell, 150, 106; Connor Snavely, 111, 130; Trevor Dalton, 136 and 117 and Richie Lester, 145 and 92.

After those results, McClain had a pin total of 1,332.

In their baker games, the Tigers had totals of 101, 105 and 156 to put their final overall pin count at 1,694.

The Blue Lions will be competing in the First Capital Baker tournament Saturday at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe at 11 a.m.