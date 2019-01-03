Panther j-v falls to Massie in overtime

The Miami Trace Panthers boys junior-varsity basketball team resumed play after the holidays with a non-conference game at Clinton-Massie High School Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The Falcons won the game, 59-51 in overtime.

Hayden Hunter led the Panthers with 14 points.

Bo Little scored 13 and Ethan Steele had 13 points.

Tate Olberding was the game’s leading scorer for Clinton-Massie with 21 points.

Nate Baker also hit double figures with 15 points.

Massie led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime.

At the end of three quarters, the Falcons held a 39-31 lead.

The Panthers scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to 10 for the Falcons to send the game into overtime.

The Panthers were trailing until Colin Farrens hit a three-point basket with 11 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game, 49-49.

The Falcons outscored Miami Trace 10-2 in the overtime period to seal the win.

Miami Trace (now 5-5 overall, 3-2 in the FAC) will be back in action Friday against Bexley. The freshman game is first at 4:45 p.m., followed by the j-v game.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 11 12 18 2 — 51

C-M 13 13 13 10 10 — 59

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 6-2-14; Christian Caldwell 0-0-0; Bo Little 6-1-13; Anthony Groves 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 1 (1)-1-6; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Colin Farrens 0 (1)-2-5; Ethan Steele 1 (2)-5-13. TOTALS — 14 (4)-11-51. Free throw shooting: 11 of 18 for 61 percent. Three-point field goals: Steele, 2; Keplinger, Farrens.

CLINTON-MASSIE — Carter Euton 0-1-1; Tate Olberding 7 (1)-4-21; Austin Faucett 1-4-6; Ethan Hughes 0-0-0; Nate Baker 5-5-15; Jordan Redman 1-1-3; Dakota Gasaway 0-0-0; Carsyn Valentine 2-0-4; Logan Meyers 2-0-4; Davis Wulf 1 (1)-0-5; Brody Muterspaw 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (2)-15-59. Free throw shooting: 15 of 24 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Olberding, Wulf.