Panther frosh fall to Falcons

The Miami Trace Panthers freshman basketball team began 2019 with a non-conference game at Clinton-Massie High School Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The Falcons won the game, 42-34.

Miami Trace held a 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The game turned in the second quarter when the Falcons outscored the Panthers, 19-3 to go in front, 24-9.

The Panthers won the third quarter, 10-9 and the fourth quarter, 15-9.

Ashton Connell led Miami Trace with nine points.

Cole Campbell scored eight and Connor Bucher added six points.

Ashton Campbell led the Falcons with a game-high 11 points.

Miami Trace (1-5 overall, 0-4 FAC) will be back in action Friday in the Panther Pit with a non-conference game against Bexley. The freshman game starts at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 3 10 15 — 34

C-M 5 19 9 9 — 42

MIAMI TRACE — Connor Bucher 2-2-6; Wesley May 0-0-0; Jadon Rowe 1-0-2; Garrett Smith 0-0-0; Gabe Campagna 0-0-0; Ashton Connell 3-3-9; Braden Morris 0 (1)-0-3; Jaydenn Terry 1 (1)-0-5; Wyatt Mayer 0-1-1; Cole Campbell 3-2-8. TOTALS — 10 (2)-8-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Morris, Terry.

CLINTON-MASSIE — Carter Euton 1 (1)-1-6; Alex Jones 0 (2)-0-6; Blake Ireland 2-0-4; Ashton Campbell 4 (1)-0-11; Collin Swope 4-0-8; Dawson Conley 3-1-7; Ethan Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (4)-2-42. Free throw shooting: 2 of 7 for 29 percent. Three-point field goals: Jones, 2; Euton, Campbell.