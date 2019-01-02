Falcons on target against Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers were back in action on the second day of 2019, visiting former SCOL rivals Clinton-Massie for a non-conference encounter.

The Falcons got off to a good start and went on to post a 60-31 victory.

Clinton-Massie (4-1) had an outstanding night of shooting, hitting 7 of 13 three-point shots for 54 percent and going 24 of 45 overall for 53 percent.

The Falcons fared about average from the free throw line, hitting 5 of 11 shots for 45 percent.

The Panthers, led by Kyler Conn with 10 points, struggled offensively. Conn also led the Panthers in rebounds with five and assists with two.

Cody Brightman scored six points, Trevor Barker had five and Logan Rodgers scored four.

Brightman and Barker hit the Panthers’ two three-point shots in the game. All told, Miami Trace was 2 of 17 from three-point range for 11 percent and 14 of 46 overall for 30 percent.

In the rebounding department, the Falcons had 28 to 24 for the Panthers, although Miami Trace did have nine offensive rebounds to five for Massie.

Senior Zach Chowning was the game’s leading scorer for Clinton-Massie with 14 points.

Senior Griffin Laake scored 13 and senior Daulton Wolfe had 10 points. Both players had six rebounds each and another senior, 6-6 Thomas Myers, led the Falcons with seven rebounds.

The Falcons started the game with an 8-0 run and simply shot the ball well throughout.

The Panthers started 2019 as they ended 2018, looking to break out of a cold shooting spell.

“Tonight we didn’t do as good a job, coaching-wise, as we needed to of putting our kids in the right position, offensively,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “We’re having trouble scoring as it is and you combine that schematically, we just didn’t have them in the right spots some at the beginning of the game. And we had a lot of trouble scoring.

“Their length, and that 1-3-1 zone, caused us a lot of trouble,” Pittser said. “Their getting so much in transition in addition to the fact that we were having a hard time scoring made it really difficult for us.”

Miami Trace (1-9) will play at home Friday night against Bexley. The freshman game starts the action at 4:45 p.m. in the Panther Pit.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 8 4 13 — 31

C-M 13 20 17 10 — 60

MIAMI TRACE — Kyler Conn 5-0-10; Cody Brightman 1 (1)-1-6; Trevor Barker 1 (1)-0-5; Logan Rodgers 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 1-0-2; Austin Mathews 1-0-2; Cameron Moore 1-0-2; Austin Brown 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (2)-1-31. Free throw shooting: 1 of 5 for 20 percent. Three-point field goals: Brightman, Conn. Field goal shooting: 14 of 46 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 17 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 24 (9 offensive). Assists: 5. Steals: 4. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 14. Personal fouls: 12. Bench points: 12. Second chance points: 10. Points off turnovers: 3.

CLINTON-MASSIE — Zach Chowning 1 (4)-0-14; Griffin Laake 6-1-13; Daulton Wolfe 2 (2)-10; Thomas Myers 2-2-6; Brendan Lamb 3-0-6; Austin Faucett 1 (1)-0-5; Drew Settlemyre 1-2-4; Tate Olberding 1-0-2; Carsyn Valentine 0-0-0; Spencer Voss 0-0-0; Nate Baker 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (7)-5-60. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: Chowning, 4; Wolfe, 2; Faucett. Field goal shooting: 24 of 45 for 53 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 13 for 53 percent. Rebounds: 28 (5 offensive). Assists: 11. Steals: 10. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 9. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 21. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 12.

Miami Trace junior Kyler Conn leaps in the air for a steal during a non-conference game at Clinton-Massie High School Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Kyler-Conn-vs-Clinton-Massie-1-2-2019-1.jpg Miami Trace junior Kyler Conn leaps in the air for a steal during a non-conference game at Clinton-Massie High School Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal

Falcons top MT, 60-31