Blue Lion wrestlers 2-5 in Wheeling duals

WHEELING, W. Va. — The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team spent part of their holiday in competition at the Wheeling, West Virginia dual meet tournament.

The Blue Lions went 2-5 in the event.

“I was pleased with our team effort and individual performances,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “I was very disappointed we finished 20th out of 36. We had higher expections coming into the tournament, but we had some wrestlers that were out so that hurt our team a little bit.

“Branton Dawes, Mason Mustain, Chase Sluder and Collin George all had a great weekend of wrestling,” Reid said. “With freshman Dawes posting the best record going 8-0. Senior Collin George wrestled his best ever at this tournament, finishing 7-1, and freshman Mason Mustain knocked off a state-ranked wrestler posting a impressive 6-2 record and junior first year wrestler Chase Sluder finished with the same record.

“Our team grew a lot over the two days and I was impressed with how many of our younger wrestlers were able to bounce back from tough losses.

“This tournament helps prepare us for the second half of our season and helps us find out where we are to finish the first half of the season,” Reid said. “We are a young team that is continuing to grow and when we get back into practice this week we will address some of our weaknesses.

“Overall though I was happy with how our team wrestle at Wheeling Park.”

Washington results from Wheeling Park duals:

Bryce Warner, 2-6; Austin Chamberlain, 2-0; Jaiden Meriweather, 2-4; Branton Dawes, 8-0; Collin George, 7-1; Jordan Rohrer, 0-2; Will Baughn, 3-5; Jay Fettig, 2-6; Kalub Wilkerson 2-2; Cole Goostree, 1-5; Dylan Moore, 2-6; Mason Mustain, 6-2; Chase Sluder, 6-2; Cal Wightman, 1-0.

Washington defeated Madonna and George Washington and lost to Cabel Midland, Weirton, Massilon, Buckeye Local and Applecreek Waynedale.

Washington will host a tri-match with Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Chillicothe and non-conference opponent Amanda Clearcreek Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be senior night for the Blue Lions.