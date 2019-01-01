‘Truly a special experience’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Washington Lady Blue Lions completed their three-game basketball tournament over the holidays in Florida with a game against the Medina Battling Bees of Ohio.

Medina won the game, 56-43 as Washington completes the tournament with a record of 1-2.

Junior Rayana Burns led Washington with 16 points.

Senior Hannah Haithcock scored 11, senior Bre Taylor had seven points, junior Shawna Conger had five and seniors Tabby Woods and Maddy Jenkins each scored two points.

Linard led Medina with 18 points.

McKee scored 16 points and Luthy had nine.

Medina led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington fought back and took a 23-21 halftime lead.

The third quarter was the key to the game as Medina scored 22 points to nine for Washington to go in front, 43-32.

The Bees won the fourth quarter by two, 13-11 to set the final at 56-43.

“Medina is very talented,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “Their post player is signed to play at Duquense next year. They have more size than we have seen all year. Our girls played an excellent second quarter. We were in foul trouble and Maddy Jenkins and Kassidy Hines stepped up and did really well for us. We ended the first half up by one.

“Medina knocked down a few threes at the start of the third and that really hurt us,” Leach said. “Our kids played hard. I was proud of their effort, we just need to execute better.”

Washington is now 7-4 overall (5-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) with a game Saturday against the always-tough Unioto Shermans at UHS with the j-v game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Disney trip

“The trip was a great experience for our team,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “There was a lot of talent showcased — teams from all over the United States participated in the tournament.

“Our team faced a lot of adversity throughout the five days we were there,” Leach said. “They had eight games going on at once which brought an entire new environment for our team. We had to play two games in the morning after long days at the park. Our girls were competing against teams that we knew nothing about. Our normal pregame routine was completely gone, but our girls persevered. They played hard, they competed, and they represented our team and district very well. I was very proud of their effort.

“When we weren’t playing, the girls had to the opportunity to go Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Universal Studios,” Leach said. “The girls spent a lot of time together and shared special moments that they will remember forever. It was great for team bonding.

“I can not thank the individuals and businesses in our community enough for donating towards this trip,” Leach said. “Our girls will cherish these memories for the rest of their lives. It was truly such a special experience and I sincerely thank everyone who helped make it possible.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 8 15 9 11 — 43

M 13 8 22 13 — 56

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5-6-16; Bre Taylor 1 (1)-2-7; Kassidy Hines 0-0-0; Tabby Woods 1-0-2; Shawna Conger 1 (1)-0-5; Maddy Jenkins 1-0-2; Hannah Haithcock 3-5-11. TOTALS — 12 (2)-11-43. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Taylor, Conger.

MEDINA — Naw 0 (1)-0-3; Neatte 0-0-0; Dwyer 0-0-0; Stuart 0 (2)-0-6; McMullan 0-2-2; Luthy 1 (2)-1-9; Linard 6-8-18; McDonald 1-0-2; McKee 4-6-14. TOTALS — 12 (5)-17-56. Free throw shooting: 17 of 21 for 81 percent. Three-point field goals: Stuart, 2; Luthy, 2; Naw.

The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball team is pictured after their final game in Flordia, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (front, l-r); Kassidy Hines, Bre Taylor, Tabby Woods, Shawna Conger; (standing, l-r); assistant coach Mychal Turner, Maddy Jenkins, Rayana Burns, Hannah Haithcock, Abby Tackage, Halli Wall and head coach Samantha Leach. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Lady-Lions-team-in-Florida-day-3-2018-1.jpg The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball team is pictured after their final game in Flordia, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (front, l-r); Kassidy Hines, Bre Taylor, Tabby Woods, Shawna Conger; (standing, l-r); assistant coach Mychal Turner, Maddy Jenkins, Rayana Burns, Hannah Haithcock, Abby Tackage, Halli Wall and head coach Samantha Leach. Photos by Christy Wall Washington assistant coach Mychal Turner with the Lady Lions’ MVP, Rayana Burns. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Rayana-Burns-MVP-and-Coach-Turner-1.jpg Washington assistant coach Mychal Turner with the Lady Lions’ MVP, Rayana Burns. Photos by Christy Wall Rayana Burns drives to the basket for two of her game-high 16 points during a 56-43 loss to Division I Medina (Ohio) in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Also pictured for Washington are Shawna Conger (23) and Maddy Jenkins (24). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Rayana-Burns-Washington-3rd-game-in-Flordai-12-29-2018-1.jpg Rayana Burns drives to the basket for two of her game-high 16 points during a 56-43 loss to Division I Medina (Ohio) in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Also pictured for Washington are Shawna Conger (23) and Maddy Jenkins (24). Photos by Christy Wall The Lady Lions visit The Grinch at Universal Studios Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (In front, l-r); Abby Tackage, The Grinch, Kassidy Hines, Halli Wall; (back, l-r); assistant coach Mychal Turner, Hannah Haithcock, Maddy Jenkins, Rayana Burns, Shawna Conger and head coach Samantha Leach. Not pictured: Bre Taylor and Tabby Woods. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Lady-Lions-in-Florida-where-was-this-taken.jpg The Lady Lions visit The Grinch at Universal Studios Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (In front, l-r); Abby Tackage, The Grinch, Kassidy Hines, Halli Wall; (back, l-r); assistant coach Mychal Turner, Hannah Haithcock, Maddy Jenkins, Rayana Burns, Shawna Conger and head coach Samantha Leach. Not pictured: Bre Taylor and Tabby Woods. Photos by Christy Wall The Lady Lions took this photo at Animal Kingdom Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (front to back); Hannah Haithcock (next row, l-r); Tabby Woods and Bre Taylor; (third row, l-r); Halli Wall, Abby Tackage and head coach Samantha Leach; (fourth row, l-r); Kassidy Hines and Rayana Burns; (fifth row, l-r); Maddy Jenkins and Shawna Conger and in back, assistant coach Mychal Turner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_IMG_7528-1-.jpg The Lady Lions took this photo at Animal Kingdom Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (front to back); Hannah Haithcock (next row, l-r); Tabby Woods and Bre Taylor; (third row, l-r); Halli Wall, Abby Tackage and head coach Samantha Leach; (fourth row, l-r); Kassidy Hines and Rayana Burns; (fifth row, l-r); Maddy Jenkins and Shawna Conger and in back, assistant coach Mychal Turner. Photos by Christy Wall The Lady Lions are at Disney World on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (front, l-r); Halli Wall, Tabby Woods, Bre Taylor, Kassidy Hines; (back, l-r); Abby Tackage, Rayana Burns, head coach Samantha Leach, Maddy Jenkins, assistant coach Mychal Turner, Shawna Conger and Hannah Haithcock. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_Lady-Lions-at-Disney-World-at-Night-take-2.jpg The Lady Lions are at Disney World on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (front, l-r); Halli Wall, Tabby Woods, Bre Taylor, Kassidy Hines; (back, l-r); Abby Tackage, Rayana Burns, head coach Samantha Leach, Maddy Jenkins, assistant coach Mychal Turner, Shawna Conger and Hannah Haithcock. Photos by Christy Wall

Submitted article

Sports Editor Chris Hoppes contributed to this report.

