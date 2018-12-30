London wins McDonald’s 2018 title

The London Red Raiders won the 2018 McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Classic, the final one to be played in the Panther Pit, 61-23 over Miami Trace Saturday night, Dec. 29.

It was a tough night for the Miami Trace offense and much of that has to be credited to London’s tenacious brand of defense.

The Red Raiders showed they can score with a high degree of accuracy, both from the inside and on the perimeter.

London has a pair of 6-6 sophomores, including tournament MVP Trey Woodyard, who hit three threes, had four rebounds and led his team with six assists, and Jainaz Cameron, who scored 12 points and had three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Junior Isaiah Hatem was also named to the all-tournament team for the Red Raiders. He was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, including three threes. He also led the game in rebounds with six.

Miami Trace junior Trevor Barker scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.

Seniors Austin Mathews and Austin Brown were named to the all-tournament team for the Panthers.

In Saturday’s consolation game, Madison Plains led Greeneview 24-19 at the half, only to see Greeneview rally to post a 47-42 victory.

Collin Wilson of Greeneview and Matthew Johnson of Madison Plains were recognized by being named to the all-tournament team.

“We thought for large stretches of the first half, that we played really, really well,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “Take away that 10-0 run we gave up and the beginning of the game and a 12-0 run at the end of the half; there were nine or 10 minutes there where we played even with them. We told our kids that was tremendous progress, because they are a super-athletic team. When we faced teams with similar athletes at the beginning of the season, it was a struggle from get-go.

“We missed a lot of shots there in the first half that guys typically make, they were in the areas that they like,” Pittser said. “We had trouble late in the game with their 1-3-1 (zone), just because of their length. We wanted to bring the fight necessary to be competitive and we thought our kids gave their best effort in that regard.”

London has a team that will present challenges to many opponents.

Head coach Zach Brown is pleased the road they have taken has led them to this solid end to the 2018 portion of the schedule.

“I think for us, just (look at) where we’ve come over the last couple of years,” Brown said. “Two years ago, we went 0-2. Last year we were 1-1 and this year coming in and winning this tournament, it really gives us strong confidence about where we’re at as a program, where we’re at as a team.

“We have a lot of guys who are playing really well for us right now,” Brown said.

London (8-1) returns to Central Buckeye Conference play with a game at Tecumseh Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. London is currently 3-0 in the CBC, tied for first place with Jonathan Alder.

Miami Trace (1-8) will play at former SCOL rivals Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 and will be back at home Friday, Jan. 4 to host Bexley.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 3 8 6 — 23

L 16 14 16 15 — 61

MIAMI TRACE — Trevor Barker 0 (3)-3-12; Logan Rodgers 1 (1)-0-5; Dylan Bernard 2-0-4; Cameron Moore 1-0-2; Austin Brown 0-0-0; Austin Mathews 0-0-0; Kyler Conn 0-0-0; Cody Brightman 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4 (4)-3-23. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 3; Rodgers. Field goal shooting: 8 of 32 for 25 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 11 for 36 percent. Rebounds: 12 (3 offensive). Assists: 5. Steals: 4. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 6. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 6.

LONDON — Isaiah Hatem 4 (3)-0-17; Trey Woodyard 3 (3)-0-15; Jainaz Cameron 4-4-12; Jake Andrich 3-0-6; Ben Kennell 0 (1)-0-3; Eli North 1-0-2; Isaiah Jones 0-2-2; Grant Carpenter 1-0-2; Juane Gardner, 1-0-2; Jayvion Stevens 0-0-0; Jackson Jones 0-0-0; Caleb Sollars 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (7)-6-61. Free throw shooting: 6 of 7 for 85 percent. Three-point field goals: Hatem, 3; Woodyard, 3; Kennell. Field goal shooting: 24 of 43 for 55 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 19 for 36 percent. Rebounds: 27 (6 offensive). Assists: 18. Steals: 10. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 8. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 14. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 9.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

G 10 9 12 16 — 47

MP 15 9 12 6 —42

GREENEVIEW — Jack Nix 0-0-0; Brayden Roseman 1-2-4; Ian Tamplin 0 (1)-2-5; Braydan Dobney 1 (1)-0-5; Collin Wilson 4-1-9; Gabe Caudill 2-7-11; Cole Allen 3 (1)-1-10; Thomas Butts 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 11 (4)-13-47. Free throw shooting: 13 of 19 for 68 percent. Three-point field goals: Roseman, Tamplin, Allen, Butts.

MADISON PLAINS — Adyn Gammell 1-1-3; Matthew Johnson 1 (4)-0-14; Ryan Ernst 2-0-4; Sebastian Ruzicka 0-2-2; C.J. Crawford 0 (1)-0-3; Paul Bryant 1-0-2; Anthony Holbrook 7-0-14; Parker Wright 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (5)-3-42. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Johnson, 4; Crawford.

