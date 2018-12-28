2018 McDonald’s champion Greeneview Rams

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers bounced back from a tough shooting performance two nights ago and overcame a bit of a slow start to win the McDonald’s Holiday Classic tournament consolation game Friday night, 61-32 over Madison Plains.

Miami Trace senior Becca Ratliff scored 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Ratliff led the Lady Panthers with four steals.

For Madison Plains, junior Hope Fetherolf led with 10 points. She was named to the all-tournament team.

In the championship game, it was a real nail-biter, as close as can be as host Greeneview pulled out a 55-53 win over London. Both teams came into the game with identical 7-1 records.

For London, senior Malorie Colwell (17 points) and junior Rachael Alexander (six points) were named to the all-tournament team.

From Greeneview, senior Kenzie Harding was named to the all-tournament team, as was junior Sylvie Sonneman, who was named the Most Valuable Player. Sonneman led the game with 19 points and Harding scored 15.

Miami Trace was led by junior Shay McDonald with 14 points.

Seniors Cassidy Lovett and Tori Evans each scored seven, seniors Lene Steele and Olivia Wolffe both had six points, sophomores Aubrey Wood (five) and Magarah Bloom (four) and junior Aubrey McCoy (one) rounded out the scoring.

It was another game that saw Libby Aleshire and Emma Pitstick get a few minutes of varsity time, as well.

Senior Brooke Ellison added six points for Madison Plains.

Madison Plains took the very early lead in this game. The score was tied twice before Miami Trace took a 7-4 lead.

Madison Plains scrapped back to lead, 8-7.

Miami Trace led 12-8 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Panthers continued to find the shooting touch, taking a 30-16 halftime lead.

Miami Trace won the third quarter, as they did the second, by 10 points to take a 46-22 lead.

With their starters on the bench, Miami Trace won the fourth quarter, 15-10 for the 61-32 final.

“It was great to get all the kids (playing) time tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “A lot of kids scored that haven’t gotten a chance to do much scoring, so, that’s always exciting.

“The kids did a good job of sharing the ball, playing together,” Ackley said. “Our energy wasn’t great early. I thought it got a little better as the game went on.

“Madison Plains is only going to continue to get better,” Ackley said. “They gave us a little bit of trouble at times. It was nice to see the ball go in the basket tonight, that’s for sure.”

Miami Trace is back in action Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at home against Huntington.

“My initial feeling is, I’m glad we have a couple of days off,” Greeneview head coach Tim Hoelle said. “Because after the last two games here in the holiday tournament our kids are going to need a little bit of a breather.

“Right now we’re keeping Hannah in our thoughts,” Hoelle said of the senior, Hannah Ferrell, who was injured late in the game.

“Sylvie and Kenzie do a great job for us,” Hoelle said. “They lead us in a lot of ways. But this group, probably more than just about any group I’ve had since I’ve been the head coach here, this has been a complete team effort from everybody.

“I don’t think we’ve had a group of girls, top to bottom, who are as committed to each other and who have bought into what we’re doing,” Hoelle said. “They battle for each other every single night. They battle for each other. This is huge. It’s been a while since we’ve won this tournament. It’s nice to get that back here with us. We just want to try and get better as the year goes on.”

Greeneview is back in action at West Liberty for a conference game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 18 16 15 — 61

MP 8 8 6 10 — 32

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 2-2-6; Cassidy Lovett 2-3-7; Becca Ratliff 1 (2)-3-11; Aubrey McCoy 0-1-1; Shay McDonald 5-4-14; Tori Evans 0 (2)-1-7; Magarah Bloom 2-0-4; Libby Aleshire 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 2-1-5; Gracee Stewart 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 0-0-0; Lena Steele 2-2-6. TOTALS — 16 (4)-17-61. Free throw shooting: 17 of 25 for 68 percent. Three-point field goals: Evans, 2; Ratliff, 2. Field goal shooting: 20 of 63 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 19 for 21 percent. Rebounds: 27 (13 offensive). Turnovers: 9. Assists: 17. Steals: 15. Fouls: 12.

MADISON PLAINS — Sierra Lapasky 0-0-0; Kerrigan Kelley 1-0-2; Brooke Ellison 2-2-6; Kadence Little 0-0-0; Hope Fetherolf 3-4-10; Adriel Owens 0-0-0; Serenity Huffman 1-0-2; Samantha Powell 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10 (2)-6-32. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Davis, 2. Field goal shooting: 12 of 39 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 11 for 18 percent. Turnovers: 29. Offensive rebounds: 11.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

L 13 21 8 11 — 53

G 15 13 14 13 — 55

LONDON — Alicia Alderman 0-0-0; Kelsey Boggs 2-0-4; Lexi Zabloudil 2 (1)-1-8; Autumn Mitchell 0 (1)-0-3; Malorie Colwell 4 (3)-0-17; Elli Trimble 2-2-6; Rachael Alexander 3-0-6; Darcy Mitchell 3-3-9. TOTALS — 14 (5)-4-53. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Colwell, 3; Zabloudil, A. Mitchell.

GREENEVIEW — Faith Rutherford 0-0-0; Mannah Ferrell 0-0-0; Alexa Simpson 0-0-0; Ellie Snyder 1-1-3; Rachel Strickle 0 (1)-2-5; Sylvie Sonneman 5 (2)-3-19; Kenzie Harding 3 (3)-0-15; Ashley Schloss 1-3-5; Caitlin Sweat 3-2-8. TOTALS — 13 (6)-11-55. Free throw shooting: 11 of 18 for 61 percent. Three-point field goals: Harding, 3; Sonneman, 2; Strickle.

Miami Trace senior Becca Ratliff (4) gets a shot away while guarded by Madison Plains senior Brooke Ellison during the consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Classic at Greeneview High School in Jamestown Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Becca-Ratliff-vs-Madison-Plains-12-28-2018.jpg Miami Trace senior Becca Ratliff (4) gets a shot away while guarded by Madison Plains senior Brooke Ellison during the consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Classic at Greeneview High School in Jamestown Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald 2018 McDONALD’S HOLIDAY BASKETBALL CLASSIC ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — (l-r); Rachael Alexander and Malorie Colwell, London; Becca Ratliff, Miami Trace; Hope Fetherolf, Madison Plains and Kenzie Harding and tournament MVP Sylvie Sonneman of Greeneview. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_All-tournament-team-McDonalds-girls-2018.jpg 2018 McDONALD’S HOLIDAY BASKETBALL CLASSIC ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — (l-r); Rachael Alexander and Malorie Colwell, London; Becca Ratliff, Miami Trace; Hope Fetherolf, Madison Plains and Kenzie Harding and tournament MVP Sylvie Sonneman of Greeneview. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald The Greeneview Rams captured the 2018 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship with a 55-53 win over London on their home court Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Greeneview-girls-McDonalds-2018-champs.jpg The Greeneview Rams captured the 2018 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship with a 55-53 win over London on their home court Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald