Lady Lions beat Ketcham, N.Y., 58-47

ORLANDO — In their second of three games in Florida, the Washington Lady Blue Lions defeated Ketcham, N.Y. Friday, 58-47.

Washington improves to 7-3 overall with one game remaining before the team returns home.

Washington trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, Washington held a 29-28 lead.

The Lady Lions outscored Ketcham 14-8 in the third quarter to take a 43-36 lead.

Washington won the fourth quarter, 12-9 to secure the 58-47 victory.

Senior Hannah Haithcock led Washington with 21 points.

Senior Bre Taylor scored 13, junior Shawna Conger scored 11 points, junior Rayana Burns had nine points and senior Tabby Woods scored four.

Ketcham, N.Y. is located approximately 60 miles north of New York City.

They have a graduating class of between 650 and 700 students. Their nickname is the Indians.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 16 14 12 — 58

K 16 12 8 9 — 47

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 4-1-9; Bre Taylor 5 (1)-0-13; Kassidy Hines 0-0-0; Tabby Woods 2-0-4; Shawna Conger 0 (3)-2-11; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 8-5-21; Abby Tackage 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (4)-8-58. Free throw shooting: 8 of 13 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 3; Taylor.

KETCHAM N.Y. — Maddie Painu 0-0-0; Katie Wall 4 (4)-1-21; Cali Chiocchi 0-0-0; Mya Smith 2-2-6; Tahana Ayala 0-0-0; Meg Nardelli 4 (2)-0-14; Abby Mealy 0 (2)-0-6. TOTALS — 10 (8)-3-47. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 4; Nardelli, 2; Mealy, 2.

———

In Washington’s game Thursday, Dec. 27, a 48-46 loss to Twin Valley of Philadelphia, Pa., the Lady Lions scored 12 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 11 in the third and nine in the fourth.

Senior Hannah Haithcock led Washington with 24 points.

Senior Bre Taylor scored eight points, junior Rayana Burns had six points, senior Tabby Woods scored four points and senior Cassidy Hines and junior Shawna Conger both chipped in two points.

Washington made 10 of 13 free throws for 77 percent. They did not make any three-point field goals.

Washington senior Bre Taylor goes the basket for two of her 13 points in a 58-47 victory over Ketcham, N.Y. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Also pictured is Hannah Haithcock of Washington and Meg Nardelli (14) for Ketcham. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Bre-Taylor-vs-Ketchum-NY-12-28-2018.jpg Washington senior Bre Taylor goes the basket for two of her 13 points in a 58-47 victory over Ketcham, N.Y. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Also pictured is Hannah Haithcock of Washington and Meg Nardelli (14) for Ketcham. Photo by Christy Wall The Lady Lions are pictured after their 58-47 win over Ketcham, N.Y. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Flordia. (l-r); Hannah Haithcock, Tabby Woods, Maddy Jenkins, Bre Taylor, Rayana Burns, Shawna Conger, Abby Tackage, Halli Wall and Kassidy Hines. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Lady-Lions-team-after-win-over-Ketchum-NY-12-28-2018.jpg The Lady Lions are pictured after their 58-47 win over Ketcham, N.Y. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Flordia. (l-r); Hannah Haithcock, Tabby Woods, Maddy Jenkins, Bre Taylor, Rayana Burns, Shawna Conger, Abby Tackage, Halli Wall and Kassidy Hines. Photo by Christy Wall