Cold shooting costs Lady Panthers

JAMESTOWN — It was the day after Christmas when the Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Greeneview High School to take on the Rams in the opening round of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Wednesday night.

It was a very fine start for Miami Trace, but very tough going after that as the Rams defeated the Lady Panthers, 44-31.

Miami Trace was excelling with a trapping defense in the first quarter, creating havoc and causing 13 Greeneview turnovers.

However, early foul trouble soon hit Miami Trace and that, combined with an off night shooting the ball, really hindered the Lady Panthers’ chances.

Greeneview improves to 8-1 with the win and will take on London (also 8-1) for the championship of the McDonald’s Tournament Friday at 8 p.m.

Miami Trace, 5-4 overall, will play Madison Plains in the consolation game Friday at 6:30 p.m.

London defeated Madison Plains in the first game Wednesday, 64-23.

Junior Sylvie Sonneman was the game’s leading scorer for Greeneview with 17 points.

Seniors Hannah Ferrell and Ashley Schloss each had six points for the Rams.

Senior Cassidy Lovett led the scoring for the Lady Panthers with 11 points.

Junior Shay McDonald scored 10 and sophomore Delaney Eakins had five.

“You earn everything you get when you play Trace,” Greeneview head coach Tim Hoelle said. “It’s always going to be a dog fight with Trace.

“We knew coming in that they were going to try to pressure and trap,” Hoelle said. “We really struggled with it in the first half.

“I thought we adjusted, our kids adjusted and played much better against it in the second half,” Hoelle said. “It’s one of those things we haven’t seen much this year, so, it’s a little bit different and it’s hard to simulate in practice.

“I think their foul trouble in the first half is what took them out of it (the trapping defense) in the second,” Hoelle said. “They came out in a zone in the second half.

“We’re excited to play London,” Hoelle said. “We had them in the first round last year and it was a great game. We’re hoping for another great game with them this year.”

“I thought we had a chance to get away from them early in the game,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “Early in the first quarter everything was exactly how we wanted it.

“We missed some easy shots and we didn’t execute at a very high level,” Ackley said. “Then we had a ton of foul trouble there in the second quarter. I just felt like our kids never got in a rhythm after that. We really struggled shooting it tonight.

“I would say they definitely out-played us for 22 or 23 of the 32 minutes,” Ackley said. “They deserve this one tonight.”

Miami Trace was 10 of 54 from the field for 19 percent and just 2 of 29 from behind the three-point line.

Greeneview was 13 of 28 from the floor for 46 percent.

Miami Trace took a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From that stage forward, it was an uphill climb for the Lady Panthers.

Greeneview tied the game 11-11 with 5:13 to play in the first half.

Moments after Greeneview scored to take a 13-11 lead, Eakins hit a three-point shot to put Miami Trace in front, 14-13.

The game would be tied twice more in the half, but Greeneview would not trail again.

In the third quarter, the margin fluctuated between three and five points until Greeneview opened a seven point lead, 32-25 after three complete.

Miami Trace twice cut the deficit to five, but could draw no closer.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 7 8 6 — 31

G 3 17 12 12 — 44

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-1-1; Cassidy Lovett 2 (1)-4-11; Becca Ratliff 0-0-0; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 4-2-10; Tori Evans 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 1-2-4; Gracee Stewart 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 8 (2)-9-31. Free throw shooting: 9 of 20 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Lovett, Eakins. Field goal shooting: 10 of 54 for 19 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 29 for 7 percent. Turnovers: 17. Rebounds: 32 (14 offensive). Assists: 4. Steals: 14. Fouls: 22.

GREENEVIEW — Faith Rutherford 0-1-1; Hannah Ferrell 0 (2)-0-6; Alexa Simpson 0-0-0; Ellie Snyder 0-2-2; Rachel Strickle 0 (1)-0-3; Sylvie Sonneman 6-5-17; Kenzie Harding 1-3-5; Ashley Schloss 2-2-6; Caitlin Sweat 1-2-4. TOTALS — 10 (3)-15-44. Free throw shooting: 15 of 22 for 68 percent. Three-point field goals: Ferrell, 2; Strickle. Field goal shooting: 13 of 28 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 11 for 27 percent. Turnovers: 17.

Miami Trace sophomore Gracee Stewart drives to the basket during the opening night of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. Pictured for Greeneview is freshman Ellie Snyder. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Gracee-Stewart-vs-Greeneview-12-27-2018.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Gracee Stewart drives to the basket during the opening night of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. Pictured for Greeneview is freshman Ellie Snyder.

In McDonald’s Holiday Tournament loss to Greeneview