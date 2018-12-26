Lady Lion bowling out-pins Jackson

The Washington Lady Lion bowling team took on Jackson in a Frontier Athletic Conference match played in neighboring Wellston on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Washington won the match with a pin total of 1,731 to 1,486 for Jackson.

Hanna Yoho of Washington had the high-game score of 187. She also bowled a 115.

Lindsey Buckner had a 179 and a 166.

Maitlyn Cave rolled a 173 and a 143.

Jessika Young had scores of 132 and 97 and Brooklyn Foose had game scores of 85 and 90.

For the Ironladies of Jackson, Sabrina Sprague led with a 142. She also had a game score of 132.

Caitlynn Carlisle had scores of 139 and 104; Becky Bergert, 138, 101; Sarah Bowman, 93, 132 and Dailen Jones, 100, 79.

Washington led after the individual games, 1,368 to 1,159.

In the baker games, Washington had scores of 159, 105 and 99 for a total of 363.

Jackson scored 97, 124 and 106 in its baker games, totalling 327.

Washington will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 taking on McClain at Highand Lanes in Hillsboro.