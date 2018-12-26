Posted on by

Blue Lion bowling tops Jackson


The Washington Blue Lion boys bowling team traveled to Wellston to take on Jackson in a Frontier Athletic Conference match on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Washington won the match with a pin total of 2,028 to 1,936 for Jackson.

In the individual games for Washington, Austin Knisley had the high game of 249 and also rolled a 173.

Kylan Rowland had scores of 190 and 143.

Owen Mullins bowled a 149 and a 165; Brock Carter had scores of 147 and 155 and Dakota Oyer had a 115 and an 84.

For Jackson, Shawn Woodward led with a 182 and a 173.

Gabe Lanhart, 143, 158; Keelan Wilson, 126, 163; Chase Floyd, 116, 119 and Tate White, 140, 144.

Washington led after the single games, 1,570 to 1,464.

In baker games, Washington had scores of 151, 185 and 122 for a total of 458.

Jackson had baker game totals of 154, 186 and 132 equating to 472.

Washington will play McClain at Highland Lanes Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

