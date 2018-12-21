FCS girls basketball wins opener

The Fayette Christian School girls basketball team picked up a win to start the season while the Crusaders’ boys team fell to Emmanuel Baptist in a recent contest.

Fayette Christian Girls 31, Emmanuel Baptist 18

The Lady Crusaders picked up a season-opening win on Dec. 4, 2018 at Emmanuel Baptist outside of Lebanon.

Coach Angie Harris’ team led Emmanuel by an 8-5 score after the first quarter with Taylor Brown scoring six of the team’s points.

After a close contest through the first three quarters, the Crusaders pulled away in the fourth period with a 10-4 final advantage.

Taylor Brown finished with 12 points.

Katelynn Crichton had six points, Emily Barker scored five, and Letisha Knepp, Macie Riley, Jenna Sams and Grace Sheeter each chipped in two points.

The girls team will be idle until Jan. 11 when they play at Bethel Christian Academy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Baptist 45, Fayette Christian 36

Inability to hit the three-point shot (1 of 12) came back to hurt the local Crusaders as they lost for the second time in less than a week to Emmanuel Baptist in basketball action

Lane Hufford led Fayette Christian (3-3) with 11 points (unofficially) followed by Nicholas Epifano with 10, Spencer Hanusik with nine points, Michael Miller with four and Zander Ivey with two points.

Miller took five charges for the Crusaders on defense forcing five of Emmanuel’s 11 turnovers in the contest.

Emmanuel was led by Brenton Gluck with 13 points and Josiah Powell with 12 points.

Fayette Crusaders were scheduled to play Columbus High Street on Dec. 17 but the game was cancelled. No make up date was announced.

The varsity boys next scheduled game is Jan. 11 at Bethel.