MT girls bowling beats WHS

The Miami Trace and Washington girls bowling teams met in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at LeElla Lanes Thursday, Dec. 20.

Miami Trace won the match with a final total of 2,073 to 1,825.

Miami Trace was led by returning State-qualifier Gabby McCord with a 201 and a 179.

Macie Caudill bowled games of 180 and 167, Hannah Miller had scores of 138 and 167, Lindsey Stump had a 138 and a 187, Breanna Eick bowled a 118 and Ashtin Ruth had a game of 165.

Miami Trace had baker games of 162, 134 and 137.

For Washington, Lindsey Buckner led with games of 161 and 162.

Maitlyn Cave bowled a 164 and a 128, Jessika Young had scores of 148 and 133, Hanna Yoho rolled a 110 and a 103 and Brooklyn Foose had games of 129 and 87.

Washington’s baker game scores were: 150, 165 and 185.

Washington and Miami Trace will bowl against Jackson at Wellston Saturday at 10 a.m.