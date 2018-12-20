Panther grapplers beat Jackson, 46-36

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team continued defense of its Frontier Athletic Conference championship of a year ago when they welcomed the Ironmen of Jackson High School for a dual meet on a rainy Thursday before Christmas.

Miami Trace avenged a loss to Jackson from a year ago with a 46-36 victory.

The Panthers had six pins in the match.

At 160 pounds, James Munro pinned Kendra Thompson in :53.

At 220 pounds, Luke Anders pinned David Strong in 3:48.

Grant DeBruin won his match at heavyweight by pin over Brent Jarvis in 1:43.

Weston Melvin won by pin at 106 pounds over Hayden Dixon in :59.

Storm Duffy pinned Cody Brown at 126 pounds in 1:30.

At 138 pounds, Kylan Knapp pinned Ty Jones in 1:57.

Miami Trace’s Graham Carson won a technical fall over Ethan Rasp at 132 pounds.

The Panthers’ Mcale Callahan won a 13-4 decision against Joey Richison at 145 pounds.

For the Ironmen, Brice Parks pinned Dylan Arnold at 170 pounds in :36.

At 182 pounds, Anthony Parks of Jackson pinned Ashton Curtis in 3:36.

At 195 pounds, Aaron Causey of Jackson pinned Blake Roberts in 1:21.

Philip Allison of Jackson pinned Titus Lehr in :22 at 113 pounds.

At 120 pounds, Austin VanAllen of Jackson received a forfeit.

At 152 pounds, Brennen Greene of Jackson pinned Jayden LeBeau in :50.

“There were a lot of good things that happened for us tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “There are a lot of things we need to work on as a team, as far as not getting pinned; fighting off our backs and not putting ourselves in bad positions. Those are a couple of the things we’re going to take a look at this week and talk to the kids about.”

On Dec. 28 and 29, Miami Trace will be wrestling at Canton McKinley for a varsity tournament.

On those same days, the junior-varsity Panthers will be wrestling in a tournament in Middletown.

The Panthers will ring in 2019 with an FAC dual match at McClain on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

